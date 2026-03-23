Belief BioMed and Grand Life Sciences Announced Exclusive Commercial Partnership in the Field of Hemophilia A, Bringing Innovative Gene Therapy to Chinese Patients

SHANGHAI, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Belief BioMed ("BBM") and Grand Life Sciences Group Co., Ltd. ("Grand Life Sciences") today announced an exclusive collaboration agreement. Under the agreement, Belief BioMed will grant Grand Life Sciences the rights to commercialize its investigational product, BBM-H803, in Mainland China, Hong Kong China, Macau China, and Taiwan China. The collaboration underscores the shared commitment of both sides to leverage their respective strengths and resources in their respective fields, to accelerate the commercialization process of the product, help hemophilia A patients access innovative treatment option, and jointly promote the development of the gene therapy industry. The agreement was signed by Xiao Xiao, Co-founder, Chairman and CSO of Belief BioMed, and Zenghui, Feng, Chairman of Grand Life Sciences.

Signing Ceremony for the Exclusive Commercial Collaboration Between Belief BioMed and Grand Life Sciences (PRNewsfoto/Belief BioMed) Dr. Xiao Xiao Co-founder, Chairman and Chief Science Officer, Belief BioMed (PRNewsfoto/Belief BioMed) Mr. Zenghui Feng Chairman, Grand Life Sciences (PRNewsfoto/Belief BioMed)

Dr. Xiao Xiao, Co-founder, Chairman and Chief Science Officer of Belief BioMed, said, "Belief BioMed focuses on the cutting-edge gene therapy field, with our product pipeline covering the rare and common diseases, striving to fill a large number of unmet clinical needs. In 2025, we successfully launched China's first gene therapy for Hemophilia B, BBM-H901, providing a novel treatment option for patients in this field. Now, turning to the treatment of hemophilia A, we are delighted to forge this strategic partnership with Grand Life Sciences. By combining Belief BioMed's solid clinical development expertise with Grand Life Sciences' robust commercialization capabilities, we are creating a powerful synergy to jointly advance the commercialization of gene therapies for hemophilia A. We look forward to bringing this new treatment option to hemophilia A patients in China."

Mr. Zenghui Feng, Chairman of Grand Life Sciences Group, said, "Leveraging our extensive blood product resources of its subsidiary, Grand Shuyang, and deep expertise in the field of hematology, this collaboration with Belief BioMed in hemophilia A represents a pivotal strategic move to build our innovative pipeline. We look forward to integrating Belief BioMed's cutting-edge R&D capabilities with Grand Life Sciences' mature commercialization platform and market channels. Together, we aim to efficiently accelerate the patient access to this innovative therapy in China. Our shared goal is to enable more hemophilia A patients to benefit earlier, relieving them from the physical burden of frequent injections and the fear of bleeding episodes."

About Hemophilia A

Hemophilia A is a genetic disorder caused by the deficiency of factor Ⅷ, and it is characterized by reoccurring, spontaneous bleeding episodes within joints, muscles, and soft tissues. Reoccurring joints bleeding can result in joint deformity, and disability in severe cases. In China, the hemophilia prevalence rate stands between 2.73 and 3.09 per 100,000 people. There are over 30,000 registered cases of hemophilia A. Currently, most patients rely on factor Ⅷ as a replacement therapy, despite the risk of exposure to infection, together with inconvenience of administration. Furthermore, patients with hemophilia A face multiple challenges, including limited treatment options and a lack of standardized diagnostic and therapeutic procedures. Consequently, there is a pressing unmet need for better medical care among these patients. [3]

About BBM-H803

BBM-H803 is an AAV-based gene therapy with independent intellectual property rights owned by Belief BioMed. It is administered intravenously to deliver the coagulation factor Ⅷ gene into the body of patients with hemophilia A, thereby improving and maintaining the coagulation factor level in the patient's body for a long time, for the prevention of bleeding. BBM-H803 uses liver-tropic capsid and highly efficient gene expression cassette, and the drug production uses the company's independently developed serum-free suspension culture process, which meets the requirements of the Good Manufacturing Practice for Pharmaceuticals.

Since 2022, the Investigator Initiated Trial (IIT, NCT05454774) of BBM-H803 has been on-going, and in December of the same year, BBM-H803 was granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) by the U.S. FDA. In July 2023, the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for BBM-H803 was approved by China NMPA. In October 2024, the drug received Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (RPDD) from the U.S. FDA.

Driven by deep mutual trust and seamless collaboration, this partnership will accelerate the commercialization of Belief BioMed's hemophilia A gene therapies in China. It promises to bring new hope to patients while fueling the continued growth of China's gene therapy sector.

Reference

[1] https://www.beliefbiomed.com/newsd-825.html

[2] Feng Xue, et al，Report on the diagnosis and treatment of hemophilia in China (Version 2024)，LabMedDiscovery1(2024)100007, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.lmd.2024.100007

[3] https://www.beliefbiomed.com/newsd-745.html

About Belief BioMed

Belief BioMed Inc. (BBM) is a global biotech company that integrates the research and development, manufacturing and clinical application of gene therapy products. The company is committed to providing innovative and more effective gene therapies for severe genetic and chronic diseases through safe and efficient viral vector technology. BBM has developed hundreds of key vector technologies, including HEK293 cell suspension serum-free culture process and full-scale chromatography purification process, and has established a commercial production platform for gene therapy drugs. The company has been building up its capabilities in a variety of fields including novel AAV capsids targeting different tissues, efficient transgene expression cassette design, and advanced clinically applicable vector manufacturing process. It has also established an extensive R&D pipeline covering a wide range of unmet clinical needs in different therapeutic areas such as hemophilia, DMD, Parkinson's disease, osteoarthritis, etc. Several product pipelines have entered clinical studies or submitted IND filings. The Biologics License Application (BLA) of a gene therapy for the treatment of adult patients with hemophilia B, has been approved in Mainland China and Macao China.

For more information, please visit: https://www.beliefbiomed.com/.

About Grand Life Sciences

Headquartered in Changping District, Beijing, Grand Life Sciences is an international pharmaceutical and healthcare enterprise group driven by innovation and supported by a solid industrial foundation. After years of development, the Group has built a diversified industrial layout covering five sectors: blood products, probiotics, vaccines, medical nutrition, and perioperative care. Grand Life Sciences closely tracks cutting-edge technologies in global drug discovery and development. Guided by clinical value and forward-looking strategic planning, the company has built a distinctive product portfolio and a differentiated pipeline covering the entire R&D lifecycle. Grand Life Sciences maintains industry-leading positions across multiple fields, including blood products, live biotherapeutic products, perioperative hemostasis, and vaccines, and currently has more than 30 core innovative product pipelines. The company has established five R&D centers in Beijing, Chengdu, Nanjing, Wuhan, and Hangzhou. To date, more than 30 products are in clinical development, continuously injecting new momentum into the company's innovation-driven growth. Grand Life Sciences has built high-standard manufacturing bases with advanced quality management systems in nearly ten cities across China. Its sales network covers all provinces and municipalities nationwide, reaching hundreds of thousands of terminal outlets. Blood products are sold globally, with cumulative exports to more than 20 countries, and the company continues to accelerate its expansion into international markets. With the mission of "serving the people wholeheartedly," Grand Life Sciences consistently upholds the business philosophy of "patient- and consumer-centered, research-based, and market-oriented development." Guided by the belief that "one dose of medicine can save two lives," the company actively fulfills its corporate social responsibilities and is committed to building a globally innovative enterprise in the life sciences sector.

Statement

This information is only for the purpose of introducing the company's news, events and information on that date, and is not intended to promote any company's products and/or services, nor should it be construed as providing any advice or recommendation on the selection of any drugs, medical devices and treatment options.

For information about any company products, diseases and/or treatments, please consult a healthcare professional.

BBM-H803 described herein has not been approved for marketing.

SOURCE Belief BioMed