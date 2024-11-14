BELLUSTAR TOKYO, A Pan Pacific Hotel, Receives Total of Five Awards in Hotel & Spa Categories at World Luxury Awards 2024

BELLUSTAR TOKYO, A Pan Pacific Hotel

Best Luxury New Hotel in East Asia Best Architectural Design in East Asia SPA sunya

Best Relaxation Lounge in East Asia Best Unique Experience Spa in East Asia

Best Luxury City Hotel Spa in East Asia

About The World Luxury Awards

The prestigious World Luxury Awards recognizes businesses for their world-class services and facilities in four categories: hotel, spa, restaurant and travel. Established in 2006, the World Luxury Hotel Awards honors top-level luxury hotels from among those around the world chosen annually by over 300,000 guests, travel agencies and other industry players.The World Luxury Spa Awards was established in 2011 to recognize luxury spas globally. Winners are selected annually based on the feedback of more than 250,000 travelers from across the world.

Official Website: https://www.theworldluxuryawards.com

About BELLUSTAR TOKYO, A Pan Pacific Hotel

BELLUSTAR TOKYO, A Pan Pacific Hotel, is a luxury hotel in the heart of the city where guests can enjoy special spaces secluded from the bustle below. Unique to the property are its spacious guest rooms on the 39th floor and above that incorporate elements of Japanese culture and offer panoramic views of Tokyo. The Sky Private Villa on the hotel's uppermost floors provides a distinctive space surrounded by stunning views on all sides where guests can center themselves through original culinary experiences in a unique atmosphere, a spa where they can experience the gifts of the land of Japan, and five penthouse suites.

Location: Tokyu Kabukicho Tower, Floors 18 & 39-47, 1-29-1 Kabukicho, Shinjuku- ku,Tokyo, Japan

Telephone: 03-6233-8800 (Main)

Official website: https://www.bellustartokyo.jp

About SPA sunya

Located on the top floor of BELLUSTAR TOKYO, A Pan Pacific Hotel, this spa takes its name from "sunya," the Sanskrit word for "sky." Guests empty themselves entirely here by cleansing body and mind, leaving behind the stress of daily life as they enter deep bliss. On entering any of the treatment rooms or the relaxing lounge area they are greeted with extraordinary views of Tokyo far removed from the commotion below. Personal treatments infused with a seasonal feel and incorporating the bounty of the land of Japan stimulate all five senses and fill their bodies and souls with a new energy.

Located on the 47th floor

Hours: 11:00-21:00 (Last entry 20:00)

Telephone: 03-6265-9110 (Direct)

Official website: https://www.bellustartokyo.jp/spa/

SOURCE BELLUSTAR TOKYO, A Pan Pacific Hotel