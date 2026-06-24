BELLUSTAR TOKYO Ranked No. 10 Among Japan's Best City Hotels in Prestigious Award Chosen by Asia-Pacific Travelers

Recognized for the Third Consecutive Year with a Globally Acclaimed Honor in the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2026

For details, please visit: www.bellustartokyo.jp/en/topics/tlluxuryawards2026/

TOKYO, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BELLUSTAR TOKYO, A Pan Pacific Hotel (Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo; General Manager: Takeshi Torii) has been ranked No. 10 among Japan's Best City Hotels in the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2026, which recognize the finest travel experiences in the Asia-Pacific region. Organized by Travel + Leisure South East Asia, Hong Kong and Macau, part of Travel + Leisure, one of the world's most influential travel magazines, these prestigious awards are presented annually to facilities and services that are shaping the travel legacy of the Asia-Pacific region, with winners selected by editors and experts in categories including City Hotels, Beach Island + Upcountry Hotels, Hotel Spas, Hotel Pools, and Best General Managers. Following last year's recognition, this marks the hotel's third consecutive award since opening.

Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2026 Winner General Manager, Mr Takeshi Torii Room Image of Bellustar Tokyo

Official Website of the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2026

https://awards.travelandleisureasia.com/luxuryawards2026/japan/

Comment from Takeshi Torii, General Manager, BELLUSTAR TOKYO, A Pan Pacific Hotel

"We are deeply grateful to have received such high recognition in the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2026.

It is a great honor to receive this award for the third consecutive year, following last year's recognition. This achievement is thanks to the continued patronage of our guests and the sincere daily efforts of each of our associates, who have worked together as one team.

We would like to once again express our deepest gratitude for your support, and we feel humbled by this honor.

Rooted in Shinjuku-Kabukicho, a diverse and vibrant district filled with entertainment, our mission is to combine the unique appeal of this location with the spirit of Japanese hospitality, allowing guests from around the world to experience the appeal of Tokyo and Shinjuku.

Inspired by this award, we will continue working to further enhance our services and to create memorable hospitality experiences by staying attentive to each individual guest.

We will continue making every effort to meet your expectations, and we sincerely ask for your continued support."

Since opening in 2023, BELLUSTAR TOKYO, A Pan Pacific Hotel has celebrated its third anniversary and continues to strengthen its presence through numerous prestigious awards and accolades received over the past three years.

Awards Received by BELLUSTAR TOKYO, A Pan Pacific Hotel

2024

Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2024

Top 10 City Hotel in Japan



World Luxury Awards 2024

Luxury New Hotel in East Asia

Best Architectural Design in East Asia



MICHELIN Guide Hotel Selection 2024

One MICHELIN Key



2025

TTG China 2025

Top 10 City Hotel in Japan Best New Hotel （ International ）



Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2025

Top 10 City Hotel in Japan



MICHELIN Guide Hotel Selection 2025

One MICHELIN Key



Awards Received by SPA sunya World Luxury Awards 2024

Best Relaxation Lounge in East Asia

Best Unique Experience Spa in East Asia

Luxury City Hotel Spa in East Asia



About BELLUSTAR TOKYO, A Pan Pacific Hotel



An urban luxury hotel offering a special space away from the bustle of the city below. The spacious guestrooms on the 39th floor and above feature interiors incorporating elements of traditional Japanese culture and sweeping views of Tokyo. On the uppermost floors, guests can enjoy original dining experiences in one-of-a-kind spaces, a spa where they can experience the blessings of Japan's natural landscape, and the "private villa in the sky" with five penthouses, where they can reconnect with themselves while taking in breathtaking 360-degree views.

Location: Tokyu Kabukicho Tower 18F, 39F–47F, 1-29-1 Kabukicho, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo

TEL: +81 3 6233 8800

Official website: www.bellustartokyo.jp/en/

For press-related inquiries concerning this release, please contact

BELLUSTAR TOKYO, A Pan Pacific Hotel

Contact persons: Nishida and Chiba

Public Relations, Marketing Department

E-mail: [email protected] / Tel: +81 3 6233 7693

SOURCE BELLUSTAR TOKYO, A Pan Pacific Hotel