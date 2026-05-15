BenQ Australia to Debut the Most Powerful Education Interactive Display at EDUtech 2026

SYDNEY, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BenQ is set to showcase the brand-new BenQ Board Pro RP05 and BenQ Board Master RM05 at EDUtech 2026. Visit Booth No. 922 on 3-4 June, 2026, at the International Convention Centre, Sydney, to see how BenQ is redefining what a classroom display can do.

Under the theme "Built for Healthier, Future Ready Schools", BenQ's range of classroom solutions products, demonstrate how cutting-edge technology can be practical, and accessible for every classroom in Australia.

"The RP05 and RM05 Series are the culmination of everything we've learned from schools across Australia and New Zealand," said Martin Moelle, Managing Director of BenQ Australia. "It brings together on-device AI, best-in-class classroom health features, and simplified IT management. EDUtech 2026 is the perfect stage to show what the next generation of education technology truly looks like."

10 TOPS NPU — Industry-Leading AI, Entirely On-Device

At the core of the RP05 is a dedicated 10 TOPS Neural Processing Unit (NPU), the most powerful AI chip in any education display. By running AI locally rather than relying on cloud servers, the RP05 delivers fast, consistent performance while keeping all classroom data private.

Designed for IT Teams— Quickly Deploy, Centrally Manage, and Protect at Scale

Both the RP05 and RM05 are built to make life easier for IT administrators across Australian schools. Directory sync automates account setup across an entire device fleet, so IT teams can deploy a room full of boards without manual configuration for each one. Multi-user login via QR code and NFC means teachers sign in to their personalised workspace in seconds, with their apps, shortcuts, wallpapers, and cloud storage ready to go.

The RP05 and RM05 are available in 65", 75", and 86" 4K UHD configurations.

BenQ Golf Simulation Projectors

EDUtech 2026 attendees will also get a hands on experience at BenQ's professional-grade golf simulation projectors on live display.

LK936ST is BenQ's flagship simulation projector, built for premium ceiling-mounted rooms and commercial installations. LK830ST is BenQ's ultra-short-throw golf simulator projector. More schools are installing golf simulators, to give students an extra opportunity for sporting activities.

Visitors to Booth No. 922 at EDUtech 2026 will be able to experience the full RP05 and RM05 AI features, alongside live demos of golf simulation projectors.

Register today for a demo: BenQ EduTech Demo.

SOURCE BenQ