Beond Launches New Premium Leisure Flying from Bangkok, Thailand to Maldives

Service from Bangkok's conveniently-located Don Mueang International Airport (DMK) begins in July 2024

Seats for the inaugural flight are available for purchase through select Thai travel agents and at flybeond.com

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beond, the world's first premium leisure airline, is pleased to announce that Bangkok will join the route map for the airline, flying to Malé, Maldives. The inaugural flight from "Krung Thep Maha Nakhon"— the City of Angels — will be scheduled for July 2024.

Beond's Chief Commercial Officer, Sascha Feuerherd said: "We are pleased to launch service from Bangkok. Discerning customers will be pleased that Beond will fly from the airport closest to downtown Bangkok, Don Mueang International Airport. Our travel agent partners in Thailand are strong supporters of the Beond premium offer, and so we believe the Beond experience will resonate with customers. We anticipate this will be our first origin city in Asia."

Beond began operations in November 2023 with Maldives as its first hub, with flights from Munich, Zurich, and Riyadh. The airline flies an Airbus A319 aircraft with 44 state-of-the-art lay-flat configuration, and a premium on-board experience including fine dining. Beond has targeted a 32 aircraft fleet serving 60 destinations within five years.

Previously announced routes include Munich, Zurich, Riyadh, Milan and Dubai.

About Beond

Beond is the world's first premium leisure airline offering unique and tailored experiences for today's modern travellers. Beond will initiate flights from a variety of destinations with the latest aviation and luxury travel innovations.

SOURCE Beond