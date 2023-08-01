"Art Macao 2023" is an international artistic extravaganza organized by the Macau Special Administrative Region government, bringing together resources from various local sectors and creative forces from around the world to create a city-wide biennial brand with large-scale exhibitions. Among them, [email protected] MACAU - World's First Immersive [email protected] Art Exhibition stands out as the most extensive [email protected] themed exhibition ever seen in Macau. Organized by GEG, co-organized by Forward Fashion Group and curated by [email protected] MACAU, the exhibition collaborates with over 10 international and local art units led by renowned Japanese artist Tatsuhiko Akashi, CEO of MEDICOM TOY and emerging Macau local artist MCZ_Thomas. The entire exhibition will showcase over 50 art pieces, aiming to deliver a refreshing exhibition experience through innovative technology, interactive experience, and immersive atmosphere.

As one of the highlights of the exhibition, GalaxyArt will be transformed into an immersive exhibition space for full engagement. As you step into the exhibition hall, the first thing that catches your eye is the [email protected] MACAU 5th-anniversary display, offering fans a rare and delightful opportunity to revisit the highlights from previous years. Adjacent to it is the global debut of the [email protected] digital art exhibit, pushing boundaries by using digital technology to interpret selected [email protected] designs and creating a genuine interactive experience.

At the heart of the hall lies the ingeniously designed "[email protected] Garden" Mirror Room and "[email protected] Infinity" Immersive Room. These areas feature multifaceted, dazzling reflections and all-encompassing light projections, captivating the audiences in a mysterious and enchanting space, offering an immersive experience surrounded by the world of [email protected]. Another highlight is the special edition [email protected] 1000% created by Macau artist MCZ_Thomas, which incorporates elements that symbolize Macau, craftsmanship and the galaxy, expressing the artist's deep thinking about humanity, the universe, and the future. Moreover, the artist will also personally host the "MCZ_Thomas Master Class - Graffiti Art Painting" tote bag graffiti workshops every weekend during the exhibition period.

While the [email protected] exhibition located in the Pearl Lobby, forms an urban oasis where natural foliage meets sci-fi gradient lighting. A full showcase of 12 limited edition [email protected] from the brand-new [email protected] MACAU 2023 collections is interspersed within, leading the visitors to explore their inner Surreal Garden. Visitors can also interact to get [email protected] themed filters, or to take and print photos with [email protected] element as souvenir. And another must-see highlight is a stunning, world-first and tallest MY FIRST [email protected] [email protected] 10000% towering at over 7 meters. Located at the resort's Outdoor Lawn near Diamond Lobby, this supersized inflatable art installation provides the perfect backdrop for capturing trendy photos that are destined to make a splash on social media.

As a long-term and non-profit art space, GalaxyArt has been dedicated to supporting the diverse development of local culture in Macau since its unveiling in July 2021. It actively cooperates with the Macau SAR Government and related institutions to carry out various art and culture activities, which fully showcases GEG's attention to the development of culture and arts in Macau. The [email protected] MACAU - World's First Immersive [email protected] Art Exhibition also marks the 3rd consecutive time that GEG has participated in Art Macao. In addition, GEG has incorporated educational elements into Art Macao 2023, extending it for the first time to the Galaxy International Convention Center. A forum on "Power of Art - Contemporary Art & Fashion: A Driving Force of the Cultural Industry Development" will be held, providing an opportunity for in-depth exchanges among industry professionals.

About Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort

Galaxy Macau™, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million square metres of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Six award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 4,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575 metres, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5 metres high and 150-meter pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.

As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies; Galaxy Promenade is the hottest shopping destination featuring the latest in fashion and curated experiences in Macau. Spanning over 100,000 square meters, luxury flagship stores, lifestyle boutiques and our selection of labels are among the more than 200 world-renowned brands for a world-class shopping journey; Galaxy Cinemas, a 10-theatre 3D Cineplex boasting 4K laser projection; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind deluxe lounge that evokes the glitz and glamor of Shanghai's golden era with entertainment in luxury and style; and Foot Hub presents the traditional art of reflexology to make you feel more relaxed and revitalized. For Authentic Macau Flavours & Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at its Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events. Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also well looked after with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and a professional service staff.

Galaxy Macau is set to begin a new chapter, with the opening of two world-class luxury hotels – Raffles at Galaxy Macau, to be soft opened on August 16, and Andaz Macau. Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world-class event venue featuring 40,000 sqm of total flexible MICE, and a 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.

For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com, www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com.

About Forward Fashion (International) Holdings Company Limited

Forward Fashion (International) Holdings Company Limited is an integrated group with three synergistic business segments - fashion, art and lifestyle - and a commitment to creating innovative retail business model. With a track record of managing over 100 brands, the Group has helped many brands to establish their first presence in Greater China. In recent years, the Group has actively enhanced its operations and developed its own brands to further enrich its brand portfolio. Leveraging its extensive retail experience and IP resources, the Group has spearheaded exclusive collaborations with brands and cultural and art communities to expand into the international market.

Mr. Fan Wing Ting, Patrick, is the founder, chairman and executive director of Forward Fashion Holdings. In 2005, he founded the first company of the Group in Hong Kong focusing on fashion apparel retail in Greater China. Following the Group's 2020 listing on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, Forward Fashion has embarked on eCommerce platforms and introduced international fashion and artistic brands and visionary international art projects to Greater China. The Group aims to cater for the preferences and needs of local youths and promotes business diversification.

