Berger Montague (Canada) PC invites Investors to discuss their legal rights to recover money from investing in SSR Mining Inc.

TORONTO, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --.Berger Montague (Canada) PC, a Toronto-based law firm that focuses on representing investors in cross-border and international shareholder disputes, is investigating SSR Mining Inc. (TSX: "SSRM" and ASX: "SSR") and is subject to the disclosure rules created by the Province of British Columbia's Securities Act, and a reporting issuer across Canada.

On February 13, 2024, SSRM announced that it suspended its operations at its Çöpler mine, in Erzincan, Turkey, as a result of a large slip on the heap leach pad. The price of SSRM's securities listed on the TSX dropped from $13.08 to $6.08, or a drop of 53%.

By February 16, 2024, SSRM announced that mine employees were being detained while government agencies were conducting an investigation concurrently with search and rescue efforts. The Company continues to assess the financial impact on the business, capital, and operations as well as its 2024 pro forma results.

Berger Montague (Canada) PC is one of the leading Canadian law firms that represent investors in shareholder class actions where the corporate defendant lists securities on the Toronto Stock Exchange and foreign stock exchanges. Andrew Morganti, a member of Berger Montague (Canada) PC serves as the investors' co-lead lawyers in the first "statutory law" shareholder class action in Alberta allowed to advance forward to discovery and a trial relating to Ithaca Energy Inc., and that judgment is identified as Stevens v. Ithaca Energy Inc. , 2019 ABQB 474 (Toronto and London AIM stock exchanges). He was also the lead lawyer for investors in Kaynes v. BP plc , 2013 ONSC 5802 (Toronto and London stock exchanges), which concerned investors' rights when the price of BP plc's shares dropped after the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico as a result of it misrepresenting its safety mechanisms and procedures and subsequently downplaying the materiality.

