Berribot and hrtech Forge a Strategic Alliance to Revolutionize Recruitment Automation in the Southeast Asia and Middle East Regions

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Berribot , a cutting-edge AI-powered recruitment tool, and hrtech , a prominent HR Technology Analyst firm, have announced a strategic partnership aimed at transforming the recruitment process for enterprises in the Southeast Asia, and Middle East regions by leveraging the power of automation and optimizing recruitment costs.

This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in the recruitment technology landscape. hrtech's rich experience in the HR technology sector, combined with Berribot's innovative AI-driven recruitment tool, will present an unparalleled opportunity for organizations to unlock their full potential in talent acquisition. Through this partnership, companies will be able to leverage the power of automation to drive recruitment efficiency and ultimately secure top-tier talent in a highly competitive job market.

Berribot's state-of-the-art AI technology has proven to be a game-changer in the HR industry, streamlining the hiring process and significantly reducing recruitment costs through call and WhatsApp automation. Berribot is the world's first ultra-scalable conversational AI that can make over 10,000 phone calls per minute to solve various operational challenges for the recruitment team. Berribot also has a chat-based bot that asynchronously reaches out to candidates over WhatsApp or any medium of chat. In addition, their game-changing human-less video interviewing platform with cutting edge biometric face analysis, voice ID & 3D liveness, lip sync analysis, and real time alerts during interviews provide seamless and secure candidate assessment experience with very little human intervention.

hrtech, a Singapore-headquartered HR Technology Analyst firm, has now expanded its presence to Dubai. hrtech brings its extensive consulting experience and marketplace expertise to address the unique needs of modern-day organizations. By joining forces with hrtech, Berribot aims to expand its reach to the Southeast and Middle East geographies and deliver state-of-the-art AI-powered solutions to take the recruitment process to new heights.

HR professionals in these regions can streamline candidate communication, accelerate response times, prevent the impersonators, and ensure a seamless hiring experience. This automation not only saves valuable time but also enhances candidate engagement and satisfaction throughout the recruitment journey.

"Berribot is poised to transform the recruitment process by harnessing the power of AI automation. Our innovative system streamlines candidate communication and optimizes recruitment costs, reduces TAT, Automate all the transactional tasks from Pre-Recruitment, Recruitment and Post- Recruitment, detecting impersonator in the proactive state, enabling human less engaging avatar based Interviews and ensures companies to make data-driven hiring decisions. This strategic partnership with hrtech is a crucial step towards our business growth in the Southeast Asia, and Middle East markets. By combining our expertise with hrtech's established presence in the HR technology sector, we are confident to deliver unmatched value to organizations in these regions. Together, we will reshape the recruitment landscape and empower companies to secure top talent effectively and efficiently.", according to Vishnuvardhan, Co-founder, Berribot.

"I've always been a strong advocate of automation technology and its potential to transform the HR landscape. It is through innovation and cutting-edge solutions that we can drive meaningful change in the way organizations manage their talent acquisition processes. Berribot aligns perfectly with our vision of empowering HR professionals with the tools they need to optimize their recruitment strategies. The level of sophistication and efficiency it brings to the recruitment process is truly remarkable. This partnership is an exciting opportunity for us to collaborate with a like-minded organization and together shape the future of HR by leveraging the power of automation. We are confident that this strategic alliance will deliver immense value to our clients in the Southeast and Middle East markets.", according to Sriram Iyer, Founder & CEO, hrtech.

About Berribot

Berribot is an innovative AI solution that sets new industry standards by automating administrative tasks across various businesses globally. By leveraging Berribot's advanced capabilities, organizations can experience substantial cost reductions of up to 85%. Berribot's comprehensive approach extends beyond recruitment assistance. It seamlessly manages talent and workforce-related tasks, allowing organizations to enhance efficiency and accelerate processes. Overall, Berribot revolutionizes the way organizations handle administrative & transformational tasks, enabling them to streamline processes, reduce costs significantly, and maximize productivity. To learn more about Berribot and how it is transforming the recruitment process, please visit: https://berribot.com/

About hrtech

hrtech is a Singapore-headquartered HRTech Analyst firm, dedicated to facilitating Workplace and Workforce Transformations that drive robust Business and HR outcomes for enterprises across Asia and the Middle East. Our unwavering vision has been to create a TECH-DRIVEN and DATA-CENTRIC HR ECOSYSTEM, enabling successful Workplace and Talent Transformations that fuel organizational growth and empower HR teams to become Strategic Business Partners. To guide HR teams through this transformational journey, we operate through four distinct verticals: Academy, Advisory & Consulting, Marketplace Solutions, and Talent On-Demand. For more details: https://www.hrtech.sg

SOURCE hrtech