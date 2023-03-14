Best Actress Michelle Yeoh in Moussaieff at Oscars 95th Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelle Yeoh looked stunning in Moussaieff high jewellery at the Oscars, 95th Academy Awards, where she accepted the award for 'Best Actress in a Leading Role' for her performance in the film, Everything Everywhere All at Once.

She was adorned in a diamond hair ornament/necklace complemented by diamond earrings and a diamond ring.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Michelle Yeoh accepts the Best Actress award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (PRNewsfoto/Moussaieff) (PRNewsfoto/Moussaieff) Left to right: Diamond hair ornament/necklace. Diamond earrings. Diamond ring. (PRNewsfoto/Moussaieff)

For information please contact:

[email protected] Mob: +44 7867514062

OR

[email protected] Mob: +852 9803 6332

[email protected] Mob: +852 9437 6684

About Moussaieff

The Moussaieff family were in the gem trade for generations. In 1963, Moussaieff Jewellers opened its Park Lane showrooms. This was followed in 2006 with the opening of a magnificent flagship store at 172 New Bond Street. The beautifully designed 1930's art deco style boutique, boasts an unmatched collection of coloured diamond jewellery. These are the best examples of their kind uniting superlatives, rare colour of pure hue and perfect even saturation with good cut and clarity and high brilliancy. The House displays white diamonds up to 100 carats of the highest quality. As well as jewellery set with important gems like beautiful natural pearl earrings, rare Colombian emeralds, Burma rubies and Sri Lanka sapphires. In addition to the two London stores, Moussaieff are also in Geneva.

SOURCE Moussaieff