Best Marketing Agency Pte Ltd Declares Traditional Marketing Roles Obsolete, Replaces Entire Account Team With AI-Powered Operators

Singapore-based digital marketing agency becomes one of the first in Southeast Asia to formally eliminate traditional account management roles in favour of AI-native positions

SINGAPORE, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Marketing Agency Pte Ltd ("BMA"), a Singapore-based digital marketing agency that has generated over $33 million in tracked revenue for its clients since 2019, today announced a complete restructuring of its workforce model. The company has eliminated its traditional marketing executive and account manager positions, replacing them with a new role: AI Marketing Operator.

The restructure means BMA will no longer hire conventional marketers. Every client-facing execution role at the agency will now require candidates to demonstrate proven AI-assisted marketing workflows as a condition of employment.

"Most agencies are bolting AI onto their existing process like sticking a $1,000 spoiler on a Honda Civic and expecting Ferrari performance. We ripped the engine out and rebuilt it," said Jim Ng, Founder and General Manager of BMA. "We are not adding AI tools to make our team slightly faster. We have rebuilt every single workflow, from SEO audits to ad creative to client reporting, around AI-first execution. The agencies that are 'adding AI tools' to their existing teams are just delaying layoffs and charging clients for the privilege."

Why the change

BMA, which manages campaigns across SEO, paid media, and content marketing for clients in over 43 industries, found that AI-assisted workflows were producing 3 to 5 times the output of traditional methods with higher consistency. The agency's SEO division, which operates under www.bestseo.sg, currently manages over 2,000 page 1 keyword rankings for clients across Singapore.

In an internal benchmark conducted over Q1 2026, BMA found that a single AI Marketing Operator produced the equivalent monthly output of 3.2 traditional account executives, measured by deliverables shipped, campaigns launched, and client reports generated.

Rather than use that productivity gain to cut costs, the agency chose to increase the number of clients each operator manages while maintaining the same depth of service.

Under the previous model, a single account manager handled 12 to 15 client accounts. Under the new AI Marketing Operator structure, each operator is expected to manage 20 to 25 accounts, with AI handling volume execution and the operator providing strategic oversight and quality control.

"The average Singapore agency charges you $3,000 to $8,000 a month and assigns your account to a 24-year-old who is managing 6 other clients and copy-pasting last month's report with new dates. That is the model we just killed," said Ng.

"I will say what every agency owner is thinking but will not admit publicly: half the people in a traditional marketing agency are doing work that AI does better, faster, and for free."

What an AI Marketing Operator does

The new role, which BMA has formally listed on MyCareersFuture (Job ID: MCF-2026-0667586), requires candidates to demonstrate real AI-assisted marketing output during the interview process. The position combines traditional client management responsibilities with AI-powered execution across content production, campaign management, data analysis, and reporting.

Unlike conventional agency roles, applicants are not evaluated on years of experience alone. BMA's screening process requires candidates to present a portfolio of AI-assisted marketing deliverables and walk through their exact prompt-to-output workflow.

"If you cannot show me a piece of marketing work that you produced using AI tools, you are not the right hire," said Ng. "I do not care if you have ten years of experience. I care if you can manage 22 accounts without dropping the ball, and the only way to do that is with AI."

A public challenge

Ng has stated that BMA is willing to put its AI Marketing Operator model to a public, side-by-side comparison against any traditional agency team in Singapore, with full results published transparently.

"We are not making this claim behind closed doors. Any agency that thinks the traditional model still wins, let us run the same brief, same budget, same timeline, and publish everything. I have nothing to hide."

What this means for BMA's clients

BMA has stated that the restructure will not result in reduced service quality. The agency's existing performance guarantees, including its 90-day SEO ranking guarantee and tracked revenue reporting model, remain in place.

The company currently serves over 146 clients and maintains a 4.8 out of 5 rating on Google from 58 verified reviews.

"Our clients pay us because we make their phone ring, not because we have a big team sitting in an office," said Ng. "Whether the work gets done by a team of 14 or a team of 6 with AI, the client only cares about one number: revenue. And ours keeps going up."

About Best Marketing Agency Pte Ltd

Best Marketing Agency Pte Ltd is a Singapore-based, revenue-focused digital marketing agency founded in 2019 by Jim Ng and Catheryn Wong. The agency specialises in SEO, SEM, social media marketing, and web design for SMEs across 43+ industries. BMA is a Google Partner and IMDA PSG Pre-Approved Vendor. The agency has generated over $33 million in tracked client revenue and manages 2,000+ page 1 keyword rankings. For more information, visit www.bestmarketing.com.sg.

Media Contact:

Jim Ng

Founder & General Manager

Best Marketing Agency Pte Ltd

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +65 9231 3757

SOURCE Best Marketing Agency Pte Ltd