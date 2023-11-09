Best Workplaces for Women in 2023 announced by Great Place To Work Australia

SYDNEY, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place To Work®, the global authority on workplace culture will honor 50 companies in the country as the Best Workplaces™ for Women 2023 in Australia. The companies were shortlisted using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback.

The Best Workplaces for Women list is determined using Great Place To Work's For All™ methodology to evaluate hundreds of Certified™ Great Place To Work organisations across Australia.

The Great Place To Work Trust Index™ survey enables employees to share confidential quantitative and qualitative feedback about their organisation's culture by responding to 60 statements on a 5-point scale and answering two open-ended questions.

Collectively, these statements describe a great employee experience, defined by high levels of trust, respect, credibility, fairness, pride, and camaraderie. In addition, companies provide organisational data like size, location, industry, and the number of women in the workforce and management positions.
 
"The Best Workplaces for Women list is based on data representative of over 40,000 employee voices from women in Great Place To Work Certified™ organisations across Australia, said Mr Roland Wee, Managing Director of Great Place To Work Australia." 

"We have indeed made great strides in closing gender disparity in Australian companies and the recent legislation to publish gender pay gap from 2024 is yet another step in the right direction.

"However, as long as we rely on legislation to enforce it, we will never be able to reach true equality. Great Place To Work Certified companies must lead the way in making the workplace fairer and more equitable for all.

"We congratulate the companies listed on The Best Workplaces for Women 2023 List and they are indeed the best-of-the-best, as validated by the voices of their employees", said Mr Wee.

About Great Place To Work Certification

Great Place To Work CertificationTM is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place To Work Certification is recognised worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognising outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 97 countries apply to earn Great Place To Work Certification. 

About Great Place To Work

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organisation become a great place to work For All.

Learn more at https://greatplacetowork.com.au/

Best Workplaces™ for Women list 2023 – 50 organisations have been listed, and appear published in alphabetical order:

AbbVie

Alluvium Group

Arjo Australia

Avenue Dental

BeiGene Australia Pty Ltd   

Berkley Insurance Company

BGL Corporate Solutions Pty Ltd

Blue Connections IT

Boston Scientific

Bristol Myers Squibb Australia

Carlisle Homes

Carnival Australia

Cashrewards

Cisco

Collar

Ecosure

EML

Frontline Recruitment Group and Express Employment Professionals Australia & New Zealand

General Mills

Greenstone Financial Services

Harrison.ai

Henry Schein Australia

Hub Australia

InfoTrack

Insight Enterprises Australia

Intuit Quickbooks Australia

Invest Blue

Jaybro Group

Kelly+Partners Chartered Accountants

Lockton Companies Australia

Mantel Group

Mastercard Australia

NeuroRehab Allied Health Network

Nous Group

Nurse Next Door Home Care Services

OzHarvest

PageGroup Australia

Queensland Country Bank

Ralph Lauren

REA Group

Reckitt Australia & New Zealand

Robert Half

Sandoz

Slalom

Smokeball

Sparro & Jack Nimble

Starlight Children's Foundation

Swisse Wellness (H&H Group)

Uber Australia PTY LTD

Zoetis Australia

