Better Living via Green Technology: Sherwin-Williams Shines at China Coatings Show 2023

SHANGHAI, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sherwin-Williams, the global leader in the coatings industry, makes a dynamic showcase at the China Coatings Show 2023 (CCS) unveiled in Shanghai today. Centering upon the theme "Better Living via Green Technology", the Company brings along a full array of innovative coating solutions and cutting-edge technologies from its six business units that are suitable for a variety of applications.

Sherwin-Williams Booth Enigma Xiong at Opening Ceremony

The CCS is a highly regarded trade event both domestically and internationally. With a focus on quality development and technological empowerment this year, CCS has drawn the participation of some 800 key players in the coating value chain including Sherwin-Williams.

Jason Wu, President of Sherwin-Williams Asia, said: "The Asia Pacific region is one of the most diverse marketplaces for coatings worldwide. It plays a pivotal role in driving the sustainable growth of the global industry. The China market is a pillar of this region highlighted by its tremendous momentum, innovative strength and dynamics. Our participation in CCS is another statement of our long-term commitment in servicing the China and Asia markets. At this event, we not only display a portfolio of our innovative solutions to customers and partners, but also look forward to exchanging ideas with them on how to forge a more sustainable future together."

The six business divisions of Sherwin-Williams that are participating in CCS 2023 include Industrial Wood, General Industrial, Packaging, Coil, Automotive Refinishes, and Protective and Marine.

Enigma Xiong, Senior Director of Research & Development for Sherwin-Williams Asia, said, "The coating solutions of Sherwin-Williams are ideal for a variety of applications from furniture, industrial, construction, transportation, marine to packaging that meet their diversified requirements. Driven by our 157-year expertise and ongoing pursuit of innovation excellence, Sherwin-Williams strives to reach new heights in sustainability technologies and helps facilitate cross-industry advancements. Our solutions deliver exceptional functional performance and impactful aesthetics, while also contributing to sustainability goals such as reduced VOC content. Sherwin-Williams is well positioned to be the industry leader, drive innovation and grow from strength to strength."

Sherwin-Williams has been implementing a company-wide Sustainability by Design program incorporating sustainability into the processes for driving innovation and product development. It has set global environmental footprint goals for 2030 with focuses on reducing greenhouse gas emission and advocating the use of renewable energy as well as recycling. These initiatives aim at enabling a low-carbon lifestyle for China, Asia and the world.

The three-day CCS 2023 is now open until August 5. The Sherwin-Williams booth 2008 & 2010 is located in: W2 Hall, Shanghai New International Expo Center. Audiences can also watch its livestreaming podcast at CCS via the WeChat account of Sherwin-Williams (account name: 宣伟Sherwin-Williams).

About Sherwin-Williams

Founded by Henry Sherwin and Edward Williams in 1866, today The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) is a global provider in the development, distribution, and sale of paint, coatings and related products. We have more than 64,000 employees and businesses in over 120 countries, serving professional, industrial, commercial and retail customers.

Entering Asia in 1930 and regionally headquartered in Shanghai, The Sherwin-Williams Company today runs businesses in most of the Asian countries, and supply coating solutions with famous brands such as Sherwin-Williams®, Valspar®, Aquaguard®, Ultra®, Debeer Refinish®, Fluropon®, WeatherXL™ and many more for the construction, consumer, industrial, packaging and transportation markets, etc.

SOURCE The Sherwin-Williams Company