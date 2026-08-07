Beyond Encouragement: Momcozy Calls for Breastfeeding Support That Works in Real Life

SYDNEY, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This World Breastfeeding Week, Momcozy, the Global No.1 Wearable Breast Pump Brand trusted by more than five million mothers worldwide, launched Breathe & Breastfeed in Australia, a campaign advocating practical breastfeeding support that fits into mothers' everyday lives.

From right to left: Momcozy Brand Representative Ellen Zhou, Midwife Bianca Burge, working mum and entrepreneur Jess Lewis, and content creator Tori Singleton during a panel discussion exploring breastfeeding, motherhood and the importance of creating a more supportive environment for families.

The campaign launched during Mums' Cozy Day on 7 August 2026 at The Royal Children's Hospital (RCH) Melbourne in partnership with the Royal Children's Hospital Foundation (RCHF). Bringing together healthcare professionals, mothers and maternal health advocates, the event explored how families, healthcare providers, workplaces, communities and brands can better support breastfeeding.

As part of the partnership, Momcozy is supporting the establishment of a permanent "Cozy for Mum" feeding and rest area at RCH, providing mothers with a dedicated space to breastfeed, express milk or rest while caring for their children.

While most Australian mothers begin breastfeeding, many face challenges continuing as they return to work, experience physical discomfort or balance the demands of everyday life.

At Mums' Cozy Day, Tracy Li, Registered Nurse and Clinical Specialist at the University of Sydney, joined maternal health content creator Jessie, Australian mothers and Momcozy representatives to discuss maternal wellbeing, pumping away from home, returning to work and accessing professional support.

"There's no perfect routine in those early weeks. Mothers and babies are learning from each other, and that takes time," said Li. "If you have any concerns, don't hesitate to reach out for help. Support from a GP, midwife, maternal and child health nurse or other qualified health professional can make a real difference."

The discussion reflects Momcozy's Put Mum First philosophy.

"For too long, breastfeeding success has focused on what mothers should do," said Ellen Zhou, APAC Marketing Director at Momcozy. "If we want better breastfeeding outcomes, we need to ask what more we can build around mothers. Healthcare professionals, families, workplaces and brands all have a role to play in creating environments where mothers can continue breastfeeding with confidence."

Innovation Designed Around Real Life

Guests explored Momcozy's breastfeeding ecosystem, including the M5 Smart Wearable Breast Pump, Air 1 Ultra-Slim Wearable Breast Pump, and an exclusive preview of the Momcozy Wellness 1 Warm-Massage Wearable Breast Pump. Together, they reflect Momcozy's belief that technology should support mothers' lives alongside professional guidance and supportive environments.

Through Breathe & Breastfeed, Momcozy is creating lasting support beyond World Breastfeeding Week. The permanent Cozy for Mum space at The Royal Children's Hospital, together with ongoing collaboration with healthcare professionals and continued innovation, reflects the brand's commitment to helping mothers breastfeed with greater confidence every day.

SOURCE Momcozy