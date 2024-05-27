BEYOND EXPO 2024 UNVEILS VISIONARY INSIGHTS AT GROUNDBREAKING GLOBAL INVESTMENT SUMMIT

Prominent Speakers Drive Visionary Discussions

The summit featured a lineup of distinguished speakers who addressed various topics around investment:

David Beckham, Sands Global Ambassador, shared valuable insights on the importance of authenticity in business and the significance of genuine belief in ventures during a fireside chat with Grant Chum, President, CEO, and Executive Director of Sands China Ltd.

Harry Man, partner of Matrix Partners China and Lu Zhang, founder and managing partner of Fusion Fund, discussed the shift in investment strategies in the AI era, emphasizing the goal of creating market-fit AI products and the preference for investing in companies with unicorn potential for substantial IPO returns.

Revolutionizing Investment Paradigms with AI

Artificial Intelligence (AI) emerged as one of the centerpieces of the summit, capturing the attention of investors who emphasized its transformative impact on investment strategies. The discussions illuminated how AI is revolutionizing investment paradigms, despite the challenges posed by geopolitical tensions affecting the expansion of AI companies and global data governance.

Navigating Geopolitical Tensions: Risk Mitigation and Global Collaboration

Geopolitical tensions have intensified technological decoupling, influencing investment decisions. Despite these challenges, startups remain focused on local markets, mitigating the impact of these tensions. Esther Wong, founder and CIO of 3Capital, highlighted that while some regions may lag in cutting-edge AI models, their market sizes offer operational excellence. Panelists emphasized the necessity for global collaboration in areas like open-source AI models and data governance.

Evaluating Emerging Markets: Balancing Risks and Opportunities

Investing in emerging markets was another focal point at the summit. Experts stressed the importance of evaluating political stability, regulations, and investor protections. Akio Tanaka, Partner at Headline, highlighted the need for understanding local cultural practices and regulatory environments. Roderick Purwana, Managing Partner at East Ventures, shared insights on Indonesia's tech ecosystem, noting the government's supportive stance and the anticipated political changes with the upcoming presidential election. William Mimassi Pedroso of Monashees emphasized the growing focus on ESG issues, particularly gender diversity and data protection, as crucial factors for investors.

Pioneering the Future of Investment

The Global Investment Summit at BEYOND EXPO 2024 set a new benchmark for visionary investment discussions, offering a nuanced approach to balancing risks and opportunities in emerging markets. The summit underscored the importance of innovative investment strategies and global collaboration in shaping the future of the financial landscape.

About BEYOND Expo 2024

The BEYOND International Technology Innovation Expo (BEYOND Expo) is Asia's leading annual technology event. Serving as a dynamic platform since 2021, BEYOND Expo not only showcases global technological innovations but also provides a unique opportunity to foster innovation upgrades across diverse industries and regions. BEYOND Expo has attracted participation from Asia's Fortune 500 companies, multinational corporations, unicorn companies, and emerging startups. Through a multifaceted approach involving expos, summits, and various activities, BEYOND Expo has successfully cultivated an innovative ecosystem, propelling collective development in the Asia-Pacific region and the global technology innovation industry.

About Hengqin In-Depth Cooperation Investment Group

Hengqin In-Depth Cooperation Investment Group was founded in June 2022. It is the first state-owned enterprise founded in the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin (referred to as the "Cooperation Zone") to implement the recommendations of General Secretary Xi Jinping regarding the Guangdong-Macao cooperation in developing Hengqin. Its establishment aims to support and promote the moderate diversification of Macao's economy. Hengqin In-Depth Cooperation Investment Group's business encompasses various fields, including industrial investment, asset operations, development and construction, and talent services.

As a pivotal platform and "engine" for the integrated development of the Hengqin-Macao (Qin-Ao) region, Hengqin In-Depth Cooperation Investment Group is dedicated to its foundational mission. With the vision of "building a new highland in the Greater Bay Area and thriving together with Qin-Ao," it focuses on the key objective of promoting the appropriate diversification of Macao's economy. Hengqin In-Depth Cooperation Investment Group is committed to two primary directions: becoming a leading industrial investor and developer and providing top-tier urban operation services. The company aims to create a high-quality environment that facilitates the integration of Macao residents in terms of living, employment, and entrepreneurship, striving to inject new momentum into the region's economic diversification.

SOURCE BEYOND Expo