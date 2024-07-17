BEYOND Expo 2025: Unveiling Possibilities - Asia's Premier Tech Expo Announcing 2025 Dates in Macao

Building on this concept, we are pleased to announce that BEYOND Expo 2025 will be held from May 21 to 24, 2025, at the Venetian Macao Cotai Expo in Macao, under the theme "Unveiling Possibilities". The event aims to transform uncertainties into infinite possibilities and opportunities, offering participants an unprecedented experience:

Three Major Independent Exhibition Areas: ConsumerTech, ClimateTech and Healthcare

ConsumerTech, ClimateTech and Healthcare Opening/Closing Ceremonies and Industry Summits: Key events include the ConsumerTech Summit, ClimateTech Summit, Healthcare Summit, and Global Investment Summit. Additionally, the event will expand its global perspective by providing opportunities for international market exploration, with forums such as the Asia-Latam Tech Forum, Asia-Euro Tech Forum, and Middle East Tech Forum, as well as specialized summits such as the BEYOND Wealth Summit, SheTech Summit, and Founder Forum.

BEYOND Expo will provide a venue for participants to exchange ideas, build connections, and discover new opportunities. We anticipate attracting over 1,200 exhibiting companies, more than 30,000 technology innovation enthusiasts, 300 global top innovation leaders, 300 global media representatives, and numerous international innovators. We encourage participants to go beyond tradition, explore the unknown, and use technological innovation to address global challenges, promoting sustainable social and economic development.

We cordially invite all innovative companies, startups and individuals to join BEYOND Expo 2025 to explore the limitless possibilities of technology and create a better future together.

Reserve Early Bird booth for BEYOND Expo 2025 here

To register Super Early Bird passes for BEYOND Expo 2025, click here

for BEYOND Expo 2025, click here For business collaboration, contact: [email protected]

Further Details about BEYOND Expo 2025:

Over the past four years, BEYOND Expo has focused on three sub-brands: ConsumerTech, ClimateTech and Healthcare. BEYOND Expo 2024 set new records with over 820 participating companies, 40% of which were international exhibitors. The event saw more than 20,000 attendees, with over 35% being international visitors and over 30% being women. More than 160 forums were held, featuring over 250 speakers, half of whom were from overseas. Additionally, 200 media outlets from around the world participated, achieving comprehensive internationalization.

Three Core Exhibition Areas: Experiencing Cutting-Edge Technology and Innovation

BEYOND Expo 2025 will continue to focus on the three sub-brands. The event is expected to attract over 1,200 technology companies from around the globe, with international companies making up 40% of exhibitors. Participants will have the chance to experience the latest technological products up close, from smart wearables and medical health innovations to sustainable energy solutions. The exhibition areas at BEYOND Expo 2025 will serve as a springboard for companies to expand into global markets, seizing globalization opportunities and enhancing their brand influence worldwide.

Opening and Closing Ceremonies, on top of BEYOND's legendary Summits

The opening ceremony, featuring distinguished guests and deep industry insights, is a major event in the tech world. BEYOND Expo 2025, themed "What's Next," will gather influential industry leaders to analyze how technology drives industry transformation and innovation. The closing ceremony, a grand event blending technology, culture, sports, and entertainment, will include the FUND AT FIRST PITCH finals, the BEYOND AWARDS ceremony, and keynote talks. The four major summits include the ConsumerTech Summit, ClimateTech Summit, Healthcare Summit, and Global Investment Summit, designed to provoke insightful discussions and catalyze groundbreaking innovations.

Series of Multidimensional Summit Forums Covering Different Regions and Themes

Within the wider series of forums, the Asia-Latam Tech Forum, Asia-Euro Tech Forum, and ORIGIN: Asia Tech Forum will spotlight regional tech ecosystems. BEYOND SheTech will showcase global female innovation power, while the BEYOND Wealth Summit will delve into cutting-edge trends in global wealth management. The Founder Forum will feature narratives from Asian tech entrepreneurs, offering participants opportunities to broaden their global perspectives and explore international markets.

FUND AT FIRST PITCH: Igniting Innovation Passion, Efficient Capital and Startup Matching

FUND AT FIRST PITCH is a professional platform designed for entrepreneurs and investors, providing an efficient and strategic communication bridge. Entrepreneurs can showcase their business plans, technological advantages, and market potential, while investors can discover emerging market investment opportunities. BEYOND Expo 2024's FUND AT FIRST PITCH attracted over 150 companies and 100 investment institutions, resulting in over 50 successful matches. BEYOND Expo 2025 aims to expand this platform's scale and influence, attracting more enterprises and investors.

BEYOND Awards: Pinnacle of Technological Innovation, Leading Future Forces

The BEYOND Awards feature four major honors: ConsumerTech Innovation Award, ClimateTech Innovation Award, Healthcare Innovation Award, and Impact Award. These awards, evaluated by the BEYOND Awards Committee, recognize global innovation technologies and companies across multiple dimensions. The award ceremony will take place at the closing ceremony, celebrating the achievements of the winners and showcasing the unlimited potential of technological innovation.

The Fun Continues: A Symphony of Technology, Culture, and Sports

BEYOND Expo 2025 is not just a tech feast but a celebration of the fusion of technology and culture. In BEYOND Expo 2024, participants enjoyed a variety of activities, including food market, yoga session, gala dinner, charity poker night, pool party, NBA 3V3 tournament, and more. BEYOND Expo 2025 will bring even more innovative parties and activities, allowing participants to experience the unique charm of Macao while enjoying an international carnival.

As a key hub for Asian technological innovation, BEYOND Expo 2025 aims to drive regional cooperation and mutual benefit. Leveraging Macao's geographical advantages and cultural appeal, BEYOND Expo 2025 will connect innovative forces from different countries and regions, providing a platform to explore the unlimited potential of Asian technological innovation and achieve broader influence.

See you in Macao in May 2025!

For more information about BEYOND Expo 2025, please visit our website: www.beyondexpo.com

About BEYOND Expo

The BEYOND International Technology Innovation Expo (BEYOND Expo) is Asia's leading annual technology event. Serving as a dynamic platform since 2021, BEYOND Expo not only showcases global technological innovations but also provides a unique opportunity to foster innovation upgrades across diverse industries and regions. BEYOND Expo has attracted participation from Asia's Fortune 500 companies, multinational corporations, unicorn companies, and emerging startups. Through a multifaceted approach involving expos, summits, and various activities, BEYOND Expo has successfully cultivated an innovative ecosystem, propelling collective development in the Asia-Pacific region and the global technology innovation industry.

