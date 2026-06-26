Beyond Injections: S-CELL Unveils Breakthrough "Endogenous GLP-1" Formula Powered by Akkermansia P9 Signaling and CoreBiome® Technology

HONG KONG, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S-CELL, a premier innovator in cellular health and anti-aging biotechnology, today announced the launch of its advanced metabolic support synbiotic (Prebiotic and Probiotic) supplement. This pioneering formula represents a paradigm shift in weight management, and focuses on naturally stimulating the body's own production of GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1).

The gut microbiome is the foundation of health. For example, the immune system, brain, heart, bones, muscles and skin are all influenced by our gut microbes.[1] Indeed, gut health can influence your mood, skin, hair, and even sleep! Bottom line: gut health = human health.

The Science of Natural Satiety

As the global demand for GLP-1 based therapies surges, consumers are increasingly seeking non-pharmaceutical, healthy alternatives. S-CELL's new product addresses this need by leveraging the gut-metabolic axis.

"Our mission has always been to unlock the regenerative potential within our cells," said a spokesperson for S-CELL. "We believe the future of metabolic health lies not in replacing the body's hormones, but in signaling the body to produce them naturally. This formula is designed to reactivate the dormant L-Cells in the gut."[2]

A Dual-Pathway Mechanism

The efficacy of S-CELL's new formula lies in its unique synergy between two scientifically validated ingredients,[3] targeting GLP-1 production through distinct pathways:

The P9 Signal (Akkermansia muciniphila): Often cited as the "next-generation probiotic, "[4], [5] Akkermansia plays a crucial role in metabolic regulation. S-CELL harnesses this strain's ability to secrete Protein P9, a specific signaling molecule. P9 interacts with gut cells to trigger the secretion of GLP-1, effectively flipping the body's "metabolic switch." Direct Receptor Activation (CoreBiome®): To amplify this signal, the formula incorporates CoreBiome®, a patented postbiotic consisting of highly bioavailable tributyrin. Unlike standard butyrate which is often absorbed too early in digestion, CoreBiome® reaches the colon intact. CoreBiome® is the "better butyrate" for gut health because it has been shown to reach the colon in lower doses.[6] There, it stimulates receptors on L-Cells directly, fueling the synthesis of GLP-1 while simultaneously strengthening the gut barrier.

Comprehensive Metabolic Health

WHAT IS BUTYRATE? Butyrate is a short chain fatty acid (SCFA) produced in the colon from undigested portions of vegetables (aka fiber). Fiber from fruits and vegetables and the production of short chain fatty acids are fundamentally important, yet 95% of Americans do NOT eat adequate levels of fiber. Yes, 95%! This problem is so profound that recently an entire scientific article titled "Closing America's Fiber Intake Gap" was written about just this topic.[7] So, what's the problem? Without adequate fiber and resistant starch, butyrate isn't produced and the gut lining becomes permeable. This means that bad bacteria can leak into the bloodstream and cause ill health.

Intestinal permeability, also known as "leaky gut", essentially means small gaps develop in the intestinal lining. These small gaps can allow bad, inflammatory bacteria or toxins to enter the bloodstream.[8] This is critically important because those bacteria can now enter the bloodstream and trigger an unhealthy inflammatory response throughout the body

By combining the P9 signaling pathway with direct L-Cell receptor stimulation, S-CELL provides a holistic solution that supports healthy blood sugar levels, manages appetite, and reduces systemic inflammation—a key driver of aging. This product serves as a powerful companion to S-CELL's existing range of NAD+ and NMN anti-aging supplements.

John Gong, CEO of Vitacell: This new cutting edge, science backed, all natural synbiotic, is arguably the most potent available today. It directly stimulates the L Cells that produce GLP1.[9] It is formulated to be the closest to GLP-1. It is also a perfect companion for any GLP-1 or weight loss medication.[10]

Availability The new S-CELL metabolic formula is manufactured in GMP-certified facilities in the USA, ensuring pharmaceutical-grade quality. It has US FDA Free Sale Certification[11] and now available for purchase globally via the S-CELL official website.

All ingredients are biotics directly absorbed in the gut, and made from natural occurring sources, produced in the USA.[12] The metabolic formula is manufactured in the USA in NSF certified cGMP facilities ensuring pharmaceutical grade quality.

About S-CELL S-CELL is a brand under VitaCell International Ltd, dedicated to prolonging healthspan through cellular optimization. By merging cutting-edge Western biotechnology with holistic wellness principles, S-CELL delivers premium supplements designed to reverse biological aging, extend healthspan and enhance vitality.

References:

1. Studies Referenced in Claims Substantiation, Kelsey Olanoff, Jun 23, 2022 https://app.box.com/s/gv2llstl3djyuligp3yesu47uqtelvwx 2. Tolhurst, G., Heffron, H., Lam, Y. S., Parker, H. E., Habib, A. M., Diakogiannopoulos, E., ... & Gribble, F. M. (2012). Short-chain fatty acids stimulate glucagon-like peptide-1 secretion via the G-protein-coupled receptor FFAR2. Diabetes, 61(2), 364-371. https://doi.org/10.2337/db11-1019 3 Tolhurst, G., Heffron, H., Lam, Y. S., Parker, H. E., Habib, A. M., Diakogiannopoulos, E., ... & Gribble, F. M. (2012). Short-chain fatty acids stimulate glucagon-like peptide-1 secretion via the G-protein-coupled receptor FFAR2. Diabetes, 61(2), 364-371. https://doi.org/10.2337/db11-1019 4 Improvements to postprandial glucose control in subjects with type 2 diabetes: a multicenter, double blind, randomized placebo-controlled trial of a novel probiotic formulation https://drc.bmj.com/content/8/1/e001319 5 A Novel Combination of Pre-, Pro-, and Postbiotics Demonstrates Protective Effects on Intestinal Permeability in an In Vitro Gut Barrier Model https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9194111/ 6 Wächtershäuser, A., & Stein, J. (2000). Rationale for the luminal provision of butyrate in intestinal diseases. European Journal of Nutrition, 39(4), 164-171. (Demonstrates that standard butyrate is rapidly absorbed in the upper gastrointestinal tract, necessitating delivery systems like tributyrin to reach the colon intact). 7 Quagliani, D., & Felt-Gunderson, P. (2016). Closing America's Fiber Intake Gap. American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine, 11(1), 80-85 8 A Novel Combination of Pre-, Pro-, and Postbiotics Demonstrates Protective Effects on Intestinal Permeability in an In Vitro Gut Barrier Model https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9194111 9 Tolhurst, G., Heffron, H., Lam, Y. S., Parker, H. E., Habib, A. M., Diakogiannopoulos, E., ... & Gribble, F. M. (2012). Short-chain fatty acids stimulate glucagon-like peptide-1 secretion via the G-protein-coupled receptor FFAR2. Diabetes, 61(2), 364-371. https://doi.org/10.2337/db11-1019 10 The interaction of Akkermansia muciniphila with host-derived substances, bacteria and diets PMCID: PMC8236039 PMID: 34125276 https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8236039/ 11 Certificate Unique ID: VMZQ-Y6AX 12 Certificate Unique ID: VMZQ-Y6AX

SOURCE S-CELL