KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Proudly Malaysian-born, Beyond Living introduces the AI SOS Device, Malaysia's first non-wearable, AI-powered life-saving solution. The device is tailored to meet the needs of active lifestyle athletes, elderly, adults living alone and individuals with heart concerns, filling a critical gap in the health tech market. Co-founders Justin and Victor have leveraged their healthcare and consumer electronics expertise to bring this revolutionary product to life.

Beyond Living Unveils Malaysia's First Non Wearable AI-Driven& SOS& Device

Justin, who has been involved in healthcare innovation since 2020, identified a growing problem in Malaysia: people suffering from undetected heart irregularities during sleep. "Too many lives are lost during sleep, undetected and unaided. Our mission is to save lives by providing real-time monitoring with the AI SOS Device," he said. Victor, who has been in the electronics industry for nearly a decade, shared this passion, stating, "This device doesn't just track your health—it's designed to protect you, ensuring help is always within reach."

Filling a Crucial Gap in Malaysian Healthcare

Recognizing the need for a more effective and comfortable solution than wearable health trackers, Beyond Living launched the AI SOS Device. The device offers real time monitoring, detecting irregular heartbeats or breathing issues even while users sleep. In the event of an emergency, the device sends rapid alerts to family members or medical professionals through the app, ensuring a quick response. This ensures that crucial time is spent treating the user rather than waiting for help, significantly increasing the chances of survival during emergencies.

"We're proud to be the first in Malaysia to launch such a device," Justin added. "This product could save lives by acting fast during emergencies, preventing tragic outcomes."

Innovative Tech for a Better Life

Paired with the Sleep Tracking Belt, the AI SOS Device discreetly monitors vital signs and detects health anomalies. Should an emergency occur, voice-activated commands allow users to call for help without moving. This feature is especially important in preventing falls from going unnoticed. With its 4-meter voice detection range, the device provides coverage in key areas such as bedrooms and bathrooms.

"The benefits of this device go beyond just saving lives," Victor explained. "It helps users minimize lifestyle impact, avoid costly hospitalizations, and lower long-term medical costs by ensuring health issues are caught early. Families also experience financial relief, as caregiving costs are reduced, and recovery times are faster when medical attention is swift."

Beyond Living's Ongoing Commitment to Malaysia

Beyond Living's AI SOS Device is only the beginning. The company has also introduced custom dementia-friendly bathrooms, designed to ensure comfort and safety for those with dementia. These innovative solutions reflect Beyond Living's dedication to improving the quality of life for all Malaysians.

The AI SOS Device is now available for purchase on the Beyond Living website. With this revolutionary product, the company is setting new standards in health tech, helping families across Malaysia protect their loved ones.

For more information, visit www.beyondliving.com.my.

SOURCE Beyond Living