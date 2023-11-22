Beyond Medical Group Achieves Coveted Recognition as One of Singapore's Top 50 Enterprises in 2023, Marking Another Milestone in Excellence

SINGAPORE, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Wellness Group Pte Ltd ("Beyond Medical Group")- is proud to announce another remarkable milestone achieved in 2023. The Group is recognised as one of Singapore's top 50 enterprises in Enterprise 50 Awards 2023 by The Business Times and KPMG Singapore during the Award Ceremony at Fairmount Hotel graced by the Guest-of-Honour, Mr. Chan Chun Sing, Minister for Education on 21 November 2023.

Second from the left, Beyond Medical Group’s CEO, Ms Elayne Soh receiving Singapore’s Top 50 Enterprises in 2023 award. Photo: Beginning from the left, Dr Reyaz Moiz Singaporewalla, Sandy Kay, Kenny Low, Dr Annie Law, Jadelin Kwan, Vivian Lim, Dr Shirley Kwee, Elayne Soh, Sean Mak, Dr Lee Mun Heng, Rohit Sen, Vera Teh Beginning from the left, Dr Annie Law, Dr Lee Mun Heng, Elayne Soh, Dr Shirley Kwee, Dr Reyaz Moiz Singaporewalla

Alongside other distinguished homegrown enterprises, Beyond Medical Group was recognised for its remarkable growth and excellent business model. "I would like to applaud our team of medical professionals and doctors who have walked with Beyond over these years. Teamwork, passion, dedication and determination. These are what drive Beyond to strive for the highest standards in everything that we do for our doctors, patients and business partners", said Beyond Medical Group's CEO, Ms Elayne Soh.

Established in 2013, Beyond Medical Group is a leading medical provider and the ultimate headquarters for over 17 experienced medical specialists. To date, Beyond holds a portfolio of 17 doctors covering a wide range of medical specialities, such as Cardiology, Orthopaedic Surgery, Neurosurgery, Urology, Gastroenterology, Cardiothoracic Surgery, Colorectal Surgery, Plastic Surgery, Thyroid Surgery and Rheumatology. Besides these clinics, Beyond owns a luxurious Medi-spa located at Ngee Ann City too. In the next 12 months, the group will be focusing on its strategic expansion plan that will see the organisation increase its footprint to operate 25 specialist clinics and family clinics. This strategic move comes as a response to the growing demand for specialised medical care within the community and growth in medical tourism.

This is Beyond Medical Group's inaugural participation in the Enterprise 50 Awards and shared by Mr Gary Ng from Altair Capital, a shareholder of Beyond Medical Group, "We are deeply honoured to receive these prestigious awards. It is definitely a significant achievement for Beyond Medical Group, and we look forward to continuing our commitment to excellence and contributing to the growth and development of the business landscape".

What does the Enterprise 50 (E50) Award entail?

The E50 Award aims to honour the most enterprising local privately-held companies, acknowledging their substantial contributions to Singapore's economic development, both within the country and internationally.

This recognition program is co-organised by The Business Times and KPMG in Singapore, with support from Enterprise Singapore, the Singapore Business Federation, and the Singapore Exchange. OCBC Bank sponsors the award.

Companies vying for the E50 Award undergo thorough evaluation based on a set of qualitative criteria. This assessment encompasses factors such as their business model, management principles, innovation, internationalisation efforts, knowledge initiatives, market branding and presence, as well as risk management.

