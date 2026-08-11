Beyond SPF: Y.O.U Presents New SUNBRELLA™ PhotoshieldX Technology at Connex-C Asia 2026 to Redefine the Future of Tropical Skincare

SINGAPORE, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Connex-C Asia 2026, jointly hosted by the Society of Cosmetic Scientists (Singapore) (SCSS) and the Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine, Y.O.U presented its latest R&D achievement: the exclusive SUNBRELLA™ PhotoshieldX technology. Y.O.U R&D Scientist Zoey Long attended the conference's panel discussion, themed "The Future of Sunscreen Formulation," as a panelist, where she shared Y.O.U's vision for tropical suncare that moves beyond UV protection toward daily skin management.

Amid Southeast Asia's year-round UV exposure and humidity, consumer expectations for suncare have evolved beyond high SPF. As a brand born in the tropics, proven in the tropics and committed to solving tropical skin concerns, Y.O.U developed SUNBRELLA™ PhotoshieldX to meet these region-specific needs. This 100% bio-based shield delivers photodamage protection through three complementary actions: intercepting UV and broad-spectrum light, supporting soothing repair and helping inhibit excess melanin formation. Together, these actions are designed to enhance protection before damage begins.

In an interview with Y.O.U at the conference, Ming Jie Tan, President of SCSS, also said: "Consumers look beyond SPF alone. Texture and how well a product suits their skin type matter just as much, since these factors determine whether they can use it consistently without irritation."

At the panel, Zoey elaborated on how SUNBRELLA™ PhotoshieldX would reshape daily routines. "PhotoshieldX exhibits UV protection efficacy comparable to that of certain conventional chemical UV filters, and significantly improves skin feel to make everyday suncare more comfortable and reassuring. And by enhancing the skin's intrinsic resilience against photodamage, this technology will transform the passive, external physical and chemical UV shield into an active daily partner that works together with the skin," she stated. "The technology will be progressively integrated across Y.O.U's sunscreen portfolio and, in the future, will also extend into photoaging skincare, sensitive-skin repair products and skincare-driven color cosmetics."

At the conference, Y.O.U also showcased to Singapore consumers its latest SUNBRELLA™ Acne Shield Light Sunscreen SPF 40 PA++++ with 50% Aloe Water and multiple Acne Shield ingredients, and SUNBRELLA™ Sakura-Niacinamide Sunscreen Gel SPF 50+ PA++++ with 50% Sakura-Niacinamide, ceramides and a Hyaluron-Centella-Peptide complex.

These innovations are underpinned by Y.O.U's dual-laboratory R&D system: the Singapore lab focuses on mechanism research and technology development, while the Indonesia lab evaluates efficacy on Southeast Asian skin. This approach supports effective, climate-adaptive skincare.

Through its participation in Connex-C Asia 2026, Y.O.U reaffirms its commitment to science-backed suncare research, and will continue to bridge academic research and real-world needs.

SOURCE Y.O.U