Beyond the Bling: MADLY Celebrates 10 Years of Crafting Bespoke Jewels with a Purpose

SINGAPORE, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MADLY Bespoke Jeweller, Singapore's foremost jewellery design house specialising in coloured gemstones, proudly marks its 10th anniversary this November. Celebrating a decade of artistry, craftsmanship, and female empowerment, MADLY's Beyond the Bling campaign brings this milestone to life by showcasing the personal meaning infused in each bespoke piece.

MADLY Bespoke Jeweller celebrates their 10th year with 'Beyond the Bling', a campaign that tells the story of the women behind MADLY which includes a limited print coffee table book.

Over the past decade, MADLY has earned a devoted following for its signature use of the world's top 0.1% of coloured gemstones, its bold, distinctive designs, its commitment to ethical sourcing, and its one-of-a-kind approach to jewellery — a philosophy that breaks the mould and goes far beyond mere aesthetics.

While fine jewellery is often synonymous with luxury and high price tags, MADLY has always stood for something deeper. Founded in 2014 by former radio DJ Maddy Barber, the brand was born from a personal desire for jewellery that resonated with individuality and character. "I wanted pieces that captured the unique essence of each individual," Maddy recalls. "That's why MADLY exists — to create jewellery that showcases the beauty of coloured gemstones while paying tribute to the personal stories of those who wear them."

To kickstart the anniversary celebrations, MADLY has partnered with BMW Eurokars Auto in its most prestigious collaboration to date, presenting a video series that spotlights the dynamic, multifaceted women who both wear and are part of the MADLY story. This campaign showcases women who are not only leaders in their respective fields but also embody the creativity, passion, and independence that MADLY champions. More than just a collaboration, this series is a bold reminder that it's no longer just a man's world — it's women who run the show.

MADLY is also launching a limited-edition Beyond the Bling coffee table book, chronicling the brand's evolution from a humble home-based business to the renowned powerhouse it is today. The book showcases the brand's most iconic designs, while reflecting on the challenges, milestones, and deep connections forged with clients over the years. It encapsulates everything MADLY stands for — a design house that continues to evolve, always with a focus on celebrating its clients and their unique stories.

And what's a birthday celebration without cake? For the cherry on the top, MADLY is partnering with Ten Butter Fingers for an exclusive birthday cake.

The Beyond the Bling cake — a fresh cream chiffon filled with mango and lime, adorned with jelly gem roughs and cookie crumble 'soil' — symbolises MADLY's commitment to ethical sourcing in a deliciously creative way. Behind Ten Butter Fingers is Jenny Lie, leadership coach and passionate weekend baker. "It felt only fitting to commemorate our anniversary with another inspiring woman," Maddy says. "And, of course, it's perfect because the ladies at MADLY do love a good cake!"

The Beyond the Bling cake will be available online at tenbutterfingers.com throughout November, while the Beyond the Bling coffee table book will be available for purchase online on Amazon, madly.com/shop and in person at the MADLY Brand Experience Centre, located at 13 Ann Siang Road, Singapore 069693.

About MADLY

Founded in 2014, MADLY is a sassy, trailblazing, bespoke jewellery design house all about the top 0.1% of coloured gemstones and one-of-a-kind designs. Through intimate discussions with MADLY's team of designers, clients can co-create the perfect piece of jewellery to celebrate their individuality and style, handcrafted in 18K gold and forged by the hands of master craftsmen.

For more information, please visit their Instagram page @madlygems or go to https://madly.com/ .

