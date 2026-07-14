Beyond the IB Score: How EIS Builds Academic Excellence Through Community, Wellbeing and Belonging

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the 2026 International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma results are announced, the European International School Ho Chi Minh City (EIS) celebrates another year of outstanding IB achievement, reinforcing its position among Ho Chi Minh City's highest-performing IB schools.

The Class of 2026 has delivered another outstanding set of IB Diploma results, with an average score of 33.5, a 100% pass rate, and 66% of students awarded the IB Bilingual Diploma. As graduates embark on the next chapter of their journey at universities across Europe, the United States, Canada, Australia and Asia, these achievements represent far more than outstanding academic results.

They reflect the strength of the Educational Village philosophy, where personalised learning, student wellbeing and a fully integrated IB journey empower every learner to realise their full potential and confidently pursue the university destination that best matches their strengths and aspirations.

As the only boutique IB continuum school in Ho Chi Minh City, EIS provides students with a seamless educational pathway from the Primary Years Programme (PYP), through the Middle Years Programme (MYP), to the IB Diploma Programme (DP). Rather than transitioning between different educational philosophies, students develop within one coherent learning framework, allowing teachers, counsellors and school leaders to understand each learner deeply, guide informed academic choices and nurture long-term personal growth.

Learning at EIS extends beyond the classroom. Cross-level collaboration, close partnerships between teachers, counsellors and families, and a calm, green campus environment create a community where students feel safe, supported and inspired to learn. At EIS, wellbeing and academic excellence are not competing priorities. They reinforce one another.

Supporting this vision is the distinctive Co-Head leadership model, led by Jo Roberts and Ben Armstrong, combining long-standing community leadership with academic expertise to preserve the school's values while preparing students for an increasingly dynamic global future.

"Every student who graduates from EIS leaves with their own aspirations and ambitions, but what never changes is our commitment to every child in our care. We believe the strongest outcomes come when students feel known, valued and supported to achieve their very best. Seeing our graduates leave with confidence, kindness, and a sense of purpose is what makes us most proud." said Jo Roberts, Co-Head of School.

Ben Armstrong, Co-Head of School, added:

"Outstanding academic results begin long before students sit their IB examinations. One of the greatest advantages of a Full IB Continuum is that we have the time to truly understand each learner, identify their strengths, nurture their interests and guide them towards the subject choices that best match their aspirations. When students choose the right pathway, they don't just achieve higher scores; they develop the confidence, curiosity and capability to gain admission to their first-choice university destination and build successful futures beyond it."

SOURCE European International School Ho Chi Minh City (EIS)