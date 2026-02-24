Beyond the Paycheque: Reeracoen Singapore x Rakuten Insight Study Reveals Shifting Workforce Priorities and Retention Risks in 2026

SINGAPORE, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reeracoen Singapore , in partnership with Rakuten Insight , has released Beyond the Paycheque: Singapore Employee Sentiment Study 2026, a new research report examining how employees in Singapore are reassessing what matters most at work amid evolving economic and workplace conditions in 2026.

Based on a survey of working adults across Singapore, the study explores how professionals are balancing compensation against broader employment factors such as flexibility, workload sustainability, wellbeing, job stability, and long-term career security. The findings highlight a clear shift in workforce priorities, with employees increasingly taking a more holistic view of their careers rather than evaluating opportunities based on pay alone.

Notably, the study found that around seven in 10 employees (71.8%) are engaged in some form of job search activity, including passive browsing of opportunities rather than active applications alone. This points to heightened monitoring of opportunities and a broader, less visible retention risk for employers. At the same time, many employees indicate conditional openness to limited pay trade-offs if overall working conditions meaningfully improve.

"As workforce conditions grow more complex, employment decisions are no longer driven by a single factor," said Kenji Naito, Group CEO of Reeracoen Group. "Employees are balancing compensation with sustainability, wellbeing, and long-term security. This study provides timely insight into how these priorities are shaping workforce expectations in Singapore."

Highlights and key findings

The research suggests that employee mobility risk in 2026 extends well beyond those actively applying for new roles. Many professionals are monitoring the market and reassessing their options over time, particularly when workload pressure, flexibility, or progression expectations are not being met.

- 71.8% of respondents report being engaged in some form of job search activity, including passive browsing

- This behaviour points to a larger retention risk pool that may not be visible through traditional resignation signals

- Employees increasingly compare roles and conditions before acting, rather than making abrupt job changes

While base salary remains the strongest single anchor in job decision-making, the study shows that non-salary factors now play a decisive role when employees evaluate offers.

- 47.5% cite base salary as the most important factor when choosing a new job

- Work-life balance, job stability, flexible or hybrid work arrangements, and workload sustainability form a critical second tier

- Employees increasingly assess job offers as a total employment experience rather than a list of separate benefits

The findings also point to a widespread but carefully bounded trade-off mindset. Many employees express openness in principle to trading pay for better overall conditions, although tolerance for reductions remains limited.

Employees are most willing to consider trade-offs when improvements are tangible and experienced week to week, rather than positioned as future promises.

- 69.1% indicate they would accept a pay cut or would consider one, depending on the overall package

- 80.7% cap any acceptable pay reduction at 10% or none

- Trade-offs are most acceptable when they deliver tangible improvements in day-to-day experience, such as flexibility or manageable workloads

- These responses reflect stated intent at the time of the study rather than observed behaviour.

Hybrid work expectations continue to shape job attractiveness, with flexibility now viewed as a baseline expectation rather than a differentiator.

- 61.7% of employees prefer hybrid working arrangements

- Predictability and clarity around onsite expectations are valued more than unlimited or ad hoc flexibility

- Consistent manager practices strongly influence how flexible policies are experienced

The study also highlights opportunities for employers in skills development and digital readiness.

- 73.6% rate training and upskilling as moderately important or higher

- 65.9% report being comfortable using AI tools at work

- Linking upskilling and AI adoption to progression and retention may help strengthen engagement

Shoichi Sunaga, Branch Manager at Reeracoen Singapore, shared: "In Singapore, retention is no longer about reacting to resignation risk. Employees are reassessing their options quietly and over time. Employers that focus only on pay risk missing the broader factors influencing commitment."

Together, the findings underscore the need for employers to move beyond compensation-led strategies and focus on building sustainable, transparent, and trusted employment experiences. The report encourages HR leaders to invest in workload sustainability, manager capability, and clear progression pathways, while clearly communicating the full value of total rewards.

Cheryl Ng, Country Director, Singapore, at Rakuten Insight, said: "By capturing how working adults prioritise compensation, flexibility, and stability, this study offers data-driven insight into the trade-offs employees are considering in today's labour market."

The full report, Beyond the Paycheque: Singapore Employee Sentiment Study 2026, is designed to support employers in anticipating retention risks, refining talent attraction narratives, and grounding workforce planning decisions in real employee sentiment. The findings reflect self-reported attitudes at the time of the study and are designed to provide directional insight rather than predict individual actions.

