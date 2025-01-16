BGI Genomics Empowers Brunei's National Cervical Cancer Prevention Program

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 15, 2025, the Brunei Ministry of Health (MOH), in partnership with Borneo Genomics Innovation (BGIB), a joint venture of BGI Genomics in Brunei, launched the National Cervical Cancer Prevention and Control Program along with the 2025 National Guideline. The program aims to enhance early detection and eliminate cervical cancer across Brunei.

Group photo of the launch event

The launch event was attended by Dato Dr. Hj Mohd Isham, Minister of Health; Maswadi Hj Mohsin, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Du Yutao, Chief Operating Officer of BGI Genomics; Jeremy Cao, Southeast Asia Regional General Manager of BGI Genomics; and other dignitaries.

At the event, Minister Dato Dr. Isham expressed his recognition and gratitude to the medical institutions and companies that participated in the program. He emphasized that the government is actively seeking partnerships with leading global health organizations to enhance the quality and accessibility of healthcare services for all citizens.

"BGI Genomics' HPV DNA testing can help Brunei efficiently carry out large-scale HPV screening. Looking ahead, we aspire to deepen our collaboration with Brunei to explore innovations in broader public health fields and advance the health and well-being of the Bruneian people," said Dr. Du.

The updated guideline highlights that HPV DNA-based testing as a primary tool for early detection offers a more accurate and reliable method compared to cytology. With royal family authorization and MOH leadership, this national project supports the WHO's global strategy of cervical cancer elimination by 2030 and demonstrates Brunei's dedication to local and global health goals.

This program incorporates a national HPV DNA screening initiative for all women aged 25 to 65. The HPV self-sampling kits are available at 32 clinics, four hospitals, and three gynecology wards in Brunei's four districts.

After the launch, Dato Dr. Isham met with Dr. Du and held in-depth discussions on future colorectal cancer screening program, multi-omics research, expert training and potential projects.

As another public health collaboration between BGI Genomics and the Brunei government, this initiative marks the transformation of BGI Genomics' first Huo-Yan Lab built in an ASEAN country. Through this collaboration, Brunei is taking a step towards a healthier national future.

