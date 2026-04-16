B.Grimm and CNN expand partnership to drive awareness on conservation and sporting excellence

HONG KONG, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- B.Grimm, a leading multinational corporation headquartered in Thailand, has renewed its long-standing collaboration with CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) for a new cross-platform advertising and sponsorship campaign that focuses on environmental conservation, regional sporting excellence, and cross-cultural exchange.

Building on a partnership spanning nearly a decade, the latest campaign centers on B.Grimm's exclusive sponsorship of the award-winning program Mission Tiger. Hosted by CNN's Senior International Correspondent Will Ripley, the half-hour special aired on CNN International in February 2026, spotlighting innovative strategies and the dedication of individuals and organizations working to protect tigers and their habitats, while reconnecting fragmented tiger strongholds across the region. In addition, a digital editorial series published on the Mission Tiger digital hub further amplifies awareness of biodiversity conservation and encourages collective action among global audiences.

The campaign also expands to include branded content from CNNIC's brand studio Create to showcase B.Grimm's support of the FEI Asian Championships in Pattaya. This underscores the company's long-standing commitment to equestrian sports, while promoting regional sporting excellence and fostering cultural exchange across Asia.

"We are delighted to continue our long-standing partnership with B.Grimm, which is committed to bringing awareness around environmental stewardship and social responsibility. Through this campaign, we are bringing together powerful storytelling and meaningful partnerships to spotlight issues that matter on a global scale," said Cathy Ibal, Senior Vice President, CNN International Commercial. "From wildlife conservation to regional sporting excellence, this collaboration reflects a shared commitment to engaging audiences and driving awareness through impactful, multi-platform content that supports responsible and sustainable progress."

"This partnership reflects B.Grimm's long-term commitment to stewardship and biodiversity, and our belief that business has a responsibility to care for what we have today and pass it on, stronger and better, to the next generation. What began as an effort to help protect tigers has now expanded to supporting the rescue and protection of wildlife more broadly, restoring balance and harmony to the forest, and representing Thailand's contribution to global environmental action," said Dr.Harald Link, Chairman of B.Grimm.

About CNN International Commercial

CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) is responsible for the business operations of CNN's properties outside of the United States. All commercial activities for brands such as CNN International, CNN Arabic, CNN Style and CNN Business are aligned within the division. This encompasses the advertising sales, sponsorship partnerships, commercial content development, content sales, brand licensing, distribution and out-of-home operations, business development and marketing for the world's leading international news provider. CNNIC is a recognised industry leader in international advertising sales and its use of award-winning commercial content, produced through its Create unit and driven by its advanced data usage and digital capabilities, has resulted in strong and enduring partnerships with many of the world's most recognised brands. Its Content Sales and Licensing unit has relationships with more than 1,000 affiliates ranging from licensing the CNN brand through to content supply contracts as well as offering consultancy services. For more information visit http://commercial.cnn.com

About B.Grimm

B.GRIMM is Thailand's oldest established company, with 148 years of heritage, and today operates as a multinational conglomerate across energy, industrial, healthcare, real estate and lifestyle businesses in Asia and beyond. Guided by its philosophy of "Doing Business with Compassion", B.GRIMM is committed to giving back to society and to responsible stewardship of people, culture and the environment. This includes longstanding support for music and the arts, cultural exchange, equestrian development, and environmental conservation, with a long-term view of creating shared value and passing a stronger foundation on to the next generation.

SOURCE CNN International