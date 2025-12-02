BHN brings Visa eGift card to Australian retailers - A digital-first gift card with in-store convenience

SYDNEY, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global branded payments provider, Blackhawk Network (BHN), has partnered with iconic Australian brand, Big W, to bring the speed, convenience and security of an eGift into physical retail stores with the launch of in-store Visa eGift cards.

The new product offers fast, hassle-free and secure digital gifting with the familiarity of physical retail packaging, giving Australian shoppers access to a modern way to gift.

The patented, tamper-evident gift carrier does not have a card inside. Rather, once the eGift is activated at purchase, consumers use a mobile device to scan the QR code inside the carrier to load the funds directly to their digital wallet for immediate use in-store using tap-to-pay terminals or online.

When the QR code is scanned, the 'My Card Wallet' app clip launches automatically, providing immediate access to all essential card information such as balance, card number, expiry date and CVV2 for online purchases, and monitors transaction history - all without having to download the app.

This seamless digital integration ensures funds are managed and ready for use with online and in-store transactions, offering a secure and intuitive experience.

Blackhawk Network Head of Australian Retail Kieran Nolan says that "As Australians increasingly embrace digital-first payment methods, it's more important than ever to provide solutions that are both convenient and secure.

"This launch represents a major milestone in bringing the flexibility and convenience of digital gifting into the physical retail environment. With Visa's trusted payment network and our secure QR technology, we're delivering a product that is both easy to use and highly secure," said Nolan.

BIG W, one of Australia's most trusted retailers, is the first to bring this innovative product to shoppers nationwide.

The Visa eGift Card is now available in Big W stores nationwide, ahead of the holiday shopping season.

SOURCE Blackhawk Network (BHN)