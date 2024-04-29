Bianca Nobilo appointed Head of External Affairs at IFS

Breaking News: CNN Anchor joins IFS executive team to support AI-driven growth

LONDON, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the fastest growing cloud enterprise software company in the world, has today appointed former CNN News Anchor & Correspondent Bianca Nobilo as the company's Head of External Affairs. Nobilo joins the executive leadership team at IFS to direct Government Relations, Industry Relations and External Affairs & Communications.

IFS's remarkable growth across 80 countries is fueled by the company's powerful artificial intelligence technology, industry depth and customer centric approach. Despite the global economy facing significant economic challenges in 2023, IFS achieved 33% year-on-year revenue growth. Furthermore, its cloud revenue saw an impressive surge of 46%. Nobilo will support the enhanced interest and influence the visibility this expansion is generating.

Commenting on Nobilo's appointment, IFS CEO, Mark Moffat, said: "The appointment of Bianca to IFS in a newly created executive position is a declaration of intent that IFS is doubling down on business growth, engagement and expanding our voice in the industry. It is important to me that we participate at that broader societal level as we continue to grow. Bianca's experience in Parliament and as a news anchor at one of the world's biggest networks will facilitate that and support the increasing visibility we are attracting. Her knowledge of government, multimedia journalism and her ability to ask tough questions gives our leadership team a valuable edge and strengthens our industry position. He added: "Being able to attract such talent to IFS in itself reflects the journey we are on."

Bianca Nobilo, Head of External Affairs at IFS, commented: "IFS is a market-leader and the most rapidly expanding AI-powered enterprise software company on the planet. Building on a loyal customer base including prestigious names like the US Navy, Emirates Airlines, Mars and Bosch, IFS is on the cusp of its next growth spurt. This growing prominence means we have an integral role helping customers navigate the AI revolution, machine learning and automation across continents and industries. Our key markets, which include aerospace & defense, manufacturing and energy, are facing significant global challenges of geopolitical instability and climate change. That requires more of us than code. It means building trust, working with governments and being a responsible leader in our space. As the world takes notice of IFS – we are strengthening our commitment to the world."

Nobilo joins IFS after nearly a decade at news broadcaster CNN, where she was a correspondent and the Anchor of CNN Newsroom and The Global Brief with Bianca Nobilo. Nobilo began her professional career in political campaigns and working across defense briefs in the UK's Houses of Parliament. In addition to a Masters in political science, she holds a fellowship in communications.

