Biesterfeld and Celanese: global expansion and enhanced joint portfolio as of 2024

HAMBURG, Germany, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International distributor Biesterfeld and leading technical plastics manufacturer Celanese are further expanding their collaboration in the new year. The partners have agreed to enhance their joint portfolio and to cooperate to develop new markets.

Extended distribution rights in the EMEA region

Biesterfeld will continue to hold exclusive distribution rights in most of the EMEA region for the Rynite® PETP, Selar® PA, Zytel HTN® PPA and Santoprene® TPV product ranges. The cooperation between the two partners will be significantly strengthened in Finland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, the UK, Ireland and the Baltic states. In these regions, the distributor will in future distribute the aforementioned materials non-exclusively for the first time, with the exception of Santoprene® TPV in Finland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark. The same applies for the products mentioned to the Middle East and Israel, while a mutually exclusive partnership has been agreed in South Africa.

Future non-exclusive distribution rights for Crastin® PBT, Hytrel® TPC and Zytel® PA will be supplemented by the Celanex® PBT, Celanyl® PA, Ecomid® recycled PA and Frianyl® PA complementary product ranges, for which Biesterfeld is to receive new distribution rights throughout the entire EMEA region.

Tynex® filaments have also been added to the joint product portfolio. The distributor is to receive exclusive distribution rights for this product throughout the EMEA region with immediate effect.

Joint growth in South-East Asia and Brazil

The companies' joint expansion in the ASEAN region will be continued, and for this purpose, a new, exclusive agreement has been reached for the Santoprene® TPV product family. In Brazil, the current distribution rights will be expanded to cover complementary product ranges.

"We're delighted to be expanding our global strategic partnership with Celanese," says Martin Rathke, Business Manager Engineering Polymers, Biesterfeld Plastic. "Celanese has grown to become the world's largest manufacturer of engineering thermoplastics. The new agreement will enable us to amplify our successful and trusting partnership. We have great opportunities for shared growth in the years ahead, not just in the EMEA region but also in Brazil and, above all, in South-East Asia. We look forward to continuing our successful cooperation."

About Biesterfeld Plastic

Biesterfeld Plastic GmbH is a leading international distributor for the plastics industry. Global polymer producers such as Celanese, DuPont, Delrin, ExxonMobil, INEOS, BASF, Solvay, CHIMEI and LG Chem rely on the long-standing partnership with Biesterfeld Plastic and have been growing side by side with the company for many decades. With its locally based sales teams and technical engineers, the distributor advises its customers from a wide range of segments. The company makes independent material recommendations, advises on product development, process optimisation and offers customised commercial and logistical solutions.

Biesterfeld Plastic is a division of the Biesterfeld Group, one of the world's leading distribution and service companies in the field of plastics, rubber and specialty chemicals. Founded in 1906 in Hamburg, Germany, today the group has more than 1000 employees across 50 locations in Europe, North and South America, Asia and Africa and generates an annual revenue of 1.66 billion EUR (FY 2022). The fully family-owned company operates in the business divisions Biesterfeld Plastic, Biesterfeld Spezialchemie and Biesterfeld Performance Rubber.

Biesterfeld Group Sven Weber Ferdinandstraße 41 20095 Hamburg Telefon: +49 40 32008-670 [email protected] www.biesterfeld.com Biesterfeld Plastic Philipp Sakuth Ferdinandstraße 41 20095 Hamburg Telefon: +49 40 32008-372 [email protected] www.biesterfeld.com



SOURCE Biesterfeld AG