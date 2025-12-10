BIG CARiNG Group Partners with Lark to Drive Digital Healthcare Transformation, Enhancing Efficiency and Customer Experience

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lark, the all-in-one productivity platform trusted by leading brands across Southeast Asia, is proud to partner with BIG CARiNG Group to implement and deploy Lark's productivity tools across BIG CARiNG Group's operating network of over 600 community stores nationwide.

Through this partnership, Lark will serve as the central platform connecting headquarters, retail outlets, and distribution hubs, allowing teams across hundreds of outlets to collaborate more seamlessly and respond quickly to customer and market needs. By improving internal efficiency, Lark further empowers staff to focus on delivering trusted, accessible, and high-quality healthcare services to the communities they serve.

Strategic Shift to Digital Healthcare Transformation

By digitizing and unifying daily operations, BIG CARiNG Group is set to elevate organizational efficiency, improve staff productivity, and build a stronger digital backbone to support its business ambitions. Lark will become the go-to platform for streamlining communications, managing operational workflows, and centralizing information.

Key applications include:

All-in-One Collaboration

Integrates communication, approvals, forms, and ticketing into a single platform, reducing platform switching and improving efficiency.

Process Standardization & Digitization

Leverages Lark Base and Wiki to unify workflows, store checklists, and SOPs, enabling digital management and better compliance.

Employee Engagement & Cross-Team Collaboration

Uses Lark Moments to foster team interaction and company culture, while supporting multi-language communication for distributed teams.

Upscaling Healthcare Operations to Better Serve Communities

On the announcement, Mark Dembitz, General Manager of Lark APAC, shared:

"This collaboration with BIG CARiNG Group marks a significant milestone in Lark's mission to drive faster, more scalable growth for Southeast Asian retail businesses through transformative digital solutions. Our partnership with BIG CARiNG Group is a perfect example of how the right technology can power a homegrown brand's fast-paced growth and regional ambitions, ensuring that teams spread across multiple locations and countries can collaborate effortlessly, overcome language and cultural differences, and increase productivity levels."

With a legacy of over 50 years, BIG CARiNG Group brings together BIG Pharmacy, CARiNG Pharmacy, Georgetown Pharmacy, Ting Pharmacy and Welling Pharmacy under one roof, operating a network of over 600 community pharmacy stores across the country. Leveraging the combined expertise and reach of its brands, the Group has earned the trust of households nationwide, delivering accessible, affordable, and high-quality healthcare solutions. Today, BIG CARiNG Group is advancing into its next chapter, creating a fully integrated healthcare ecosystem that spans retail pharmacy, digital health, primary care, distribution, and manufacturing with a goal of redefining how Malaysians access healthcare.

Lim Sin Yin, Executive Director of BIG CARiNG Group, said:

"Meaningful digital transformation doesn't start at the customer touchpoint; it starts from within. For us, that means strengthening how our teams communicate, collaborate, and operate across more than 600 outlets nationwide. Our partnership with Lark enables us to build a smarter, more integrated ecosystem where information flows seamlessly and our people are empowered to respond more effectively to customer and market needs.

"By reinforcing our digital backbone, we're not only elevating operational excellence today, but also creating a scalable foundation that will support the Group's growth ambitions across Malaysia and the region. This is how we ensure a healthcare experience that remains consistent, accessible, and trusted in every community we serve."

About Lark

Lark is the next-generation collaborative tool that boosts efficiency, creativity, and engagement by integrating Messenger, Docs, Calendar, Video calls, Emails, and more into one easy-to-use app. Lark helps organizations create, distribute, and consume information quickly and efficiently, regardless of where staff are, the device they use, or the language they speak.

For more information, please visit https://www.larksuite.com/

About BIG CARiNG Group

BIG CARiNG GROUP is Malaysia's largest pharmacy chain, bringing together BIG Pharmacy, CARiNG Pharmacy, Georgetown Pharmacy, Ting Pharmacy and Wellings Pharmacy under one roof. With over 50 years of retail pharmacy experience and more than 600 stores nationwide, the Group serves millions of Malaysians across the country. Its reach includes 6.5 million loyalty members, over 4.5 million monthly transactions, and 5,000 touchpoints spanning hospitals, clinics, and physiotherapy centres.

Beyond retail, BIG CARiNG GROUP is building Southeast Asia's No. 1 Integrated Healthcare Group with a holistic ecosystem covering digital health, primary care, corporate healthcare, distribution, private labels, and manufacturing. Backed by decades of R&D and collaborations with over 3,000 local and global partners, the Group continues to redefine healthcare access and innovation, united by a shared vision of quality and smarter healthcare.

