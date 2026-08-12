Big Gifts! Launches One of Singapore's First Self-Serve Corporate Gifting Platforms, Letting Buyers Upload Their Logo and Preview Branded Gifts Instantly

Corporate gifts supplier digitises a traditionally salesperson-led process, letting companies shortlist, mock up and order branded gifts without days of back-and-forth.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Gifts!, a Singapore corporate gifts supplier, has launched what it says is one of Singapore's first self-serve corporate gifting platforms, letting companies shortlist, customise and preview branded corporate gifts online without waiting on a salesperson. The tools are available now at no charge on the company's website (www.biggifts.sg).

Corporate gifting in Singapore has long run on email threads and phone calls, with buyers describing what they need and waiting days for suggestions and mock-ups. Big Gifts! has replaced much of that with a self-serve corporate gifting platform where buyers enter their budget, quantity and occasion and receive matched product recommendations in minutes. A separate AI-assisted gift finder and an instant logo mock-up, available on every product, let buyers see how their branding will look before they commit to an order.

"Most corporate gift orders still start with someone emailing a supplier and waiting days for options and a mock-up. We wanted to give buyers back that time. Now they can set a budget, a quantity and an occasion, see what fits, and picture their logo on it, all before anyone picks up the phone," said a Big Gifts! spokesperson.

The tools target a familiar pain point for HR teams, office managers and events agencies ordering in volume: tight deadlines and little time to brief a supplier. By filtering on budget and quantity first, Big Gifts! narrows thousands of options, from drinkware and tech gadgets to bags and eco-friendly ranges, down to a workable shortlist without a single email.

Companies can try the tools and create a free mock-up at biggifts.sg.

About Big Gifts!:

Founded in 2022, Big Gifts! is a Singapore one-stop corporate gifts supplier serving MNCs, SMEs and events agencies with customised merchandise, drinkware, tech gadgets, bags and eco-friendly ranges. It offers a free self-serve mock-up, quick lead times and storage solutions at a fee, and is registered on GeBIZ, Coupa, Sesami, SAP Ariba and 1FSS. Learn more at biggifts.sg.

SOURCE Big Gifts!