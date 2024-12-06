Big Pictures and RaonMeta Join Forces to Launch Metaverse Construction Machinery Training for Learners Worldwide

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Pictures, a leading provider of virtual training solutions, is revolutionizing construction machinery education through a groundbreaking partnership with RaonMeta, an innovative Metaverse platform company. The strategic partnership, signed on October 24, 2024, aims to deliver state-of-the-art construction equipment training in the metaverse, enabling certifications for operating heavy equipment such as excavators, forklifts, bulldozers, and cranes.

Big Pictures and RaonMeta Join Forces to Launch Metaverse Construction Machinery Training for Lerarners Worldwide

Set to launch in January 2025, the training program, powered by RaonMeta's Metademy platform, will offer immersive online certification accessible globally. Leveraging RaonSecure's Metaverse division, a specialist in digital authentication, the program incorporates national qualification certification processes, allowing users to train anytime, anywhere with just an internet connection. By eliminating the time and location constraints of traditional training methods, users can learn and earn certifications remotely, avoiding the high costs and logistical challenges of on-site training.

Jongmin Kim, CEO of Big Pictures, said: "Leveraging our expertise in 3D and VR content development, Big Pictures is transforming the way construction equipment training is delivered. Our VR-based solutions for excavators, forklifts, cranes, loaders, and more are helping people around the world achieve valuable certifications. This partnership with RaonMeta allows us to deliver this training in a more accessible and cost-effective way, making it easier for individuals to pursue a career in construction equipment operation. These VR training solutions are currently being used by over 80 clients worldwide".

Big Pictures has established partnerships with various educational institutions worldwide. Recently, the company collaborated with Vietnam National University, Hanoi (VNU) and Ho Chi Minh University of Transport to launch pilot virtual construction equipment training programs. In 2025, the company plans to launch a localized VRCMS in Vietnam, combining VR simulators and metaverse training to broaden access to construction equipment careers.

In the past, obtaining construction equipment certifications required costly on-site training, which limited hands-on opportunities. Integrating VR technology into the training process has removed these barriers, providing an affordable and accessible solution for learners worldwide.

For more information on Big Pictures' innovative solutions, visit https://www.big-pictures.co.kr/en/index.html

About Big Pictures

Founded in 2016, Big Pictures Co., Ltd. specializes in 3D content and VR training simulators, focusing on construction equipment like forklifts, cranes, and loaders. The company partners with global educational institutions and industry leaders to deliver innovative, realistic training solutions, transforming traditional methodologies and bridging the gap between virtual and real-world learning.

