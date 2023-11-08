BIG SANTA, BIG DREAMS & BIG TASTY DELIGHTS AWAIT YOU AT GALAXY MACAU

A Grand Welcome by the Giant Santa

This holiday season, Galaxy Macau is going beyond traditional boundaries with a towering 20-meter tall Giant Santa installation, the tallest in Macau. Stationed at the East Square, the larger-than-life Santa Claus will welcome guests with the most stylish, all-seasons and flashy new look from November 23. Adding to the city's festive skyline, the Giant Santa will also serve as a perfect backdrop for your snapshots on social media platforms.

Throughout the integrated resort, countless other festive installations will serve as Christmas check-in spots for guests to capture their holiday moments, such as the Diamond Lobby's sleigh, which is paired with the dazzling magnificent giant Diamond Show. Decorations transforming other hotel lobbies into festive spaces also add to the holiday atmosphere. StarWorld Hotel and Broadway Macau will further enhance the holiday spirit with their unique festive arrangements, providing an array of picturesque spots for the season.

A Feast to Share with Loved Ones

Galaxy Macau's master chefs across the resort have meticulously crafted a series of oversized culinary experiences, designed not just to impress, but to be shared among family and friends, creating unforgettable memories to last a lifetime.

At Terrazza Italian Restaurant, indulge in our one-meter Giant Parma Pizza. Perfect for sharing, this grand feast promises to bring everyone together in the spirit of the season. For seafood lovers, Café de Paris Monte-Carlo will present 1.5-kilogram Jumbo Lobsters, a lavish feast that ensures to satisfy the most discerning seafood cravings. And don't miss the festive one-liter Aomon Mule giant cocktail at The Macallan Whisky Bar & Lounge, offering a delightful seasonal flavor.

From December 1, 2023, until January 2, 2024, over 20 restaurants and bars at Galaxy Macau and StarWorld Hotel will showcase a diverse selection of Christmas and New Year menus, featuring exquisite French, Italian, Japanese, Thai, and Chinese delicacies, alongside gourmet buffets.

Immerse in the Christmas Spirit with Themed Rooms

Galaxy Macau is excited to introduce festive-themed suite rooms across its luxurious properties, including Galaxy Hotel, Banyan Tree Macau, Hotel Okura Macau, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, Andaz Macau and StarWorld Hotel. Each room will resonate with the holiday season, adorned with festive decorations, including Christmas trees, cozy throw blankets, and special amenities. The scent of pine will envelop guests, creating a truly immersive experience.

Each of the six hotels' Christmas-themed rooms will offer guests and their loved ones unique holiday exclusives. Come and indulge in treats such as gingerbread men cookies, warm mulled wine and hot chocolate topped with marshmallows, and spiced ginger sparkling tea.

The festivities continue in the hotel lobbies of Galaxy Hotel and all-new Andaz Macau, where Giant Advent Calendars will help countdown the days to Christmas Day, unveiling festive messages each day. Hotel guests can take home the holiday magic with gifts that include custom wavey gift wrapping for kids, wavey stuff toys, personalized scarves, and an advent calendar.

Adding to the celebration and making your big dreams come true, guests who stay at Andaz Macau from December 1 to December 25 will have a chance to be randomly selected for a free "double" upgrade to a Christmas-themed Suite.

On December 9 and December 10, immerse yourself in the art of scent-making at the Christmas Aroma Diffuser Workshop at Banyan Tree Gallery. This unique experience offers you the opportunity to craft your own personalized aroma - a scent that not only pleases the senses but also enhances your emotional and physical well-being. Enjoy the soothing and therapeutic benefits of your custom blend of essential oils throughout the festive season.

Ring in the New Year in Style

This Christmas and New Year, Galaxy Macau will feature an array of enchanting live performances, delightful meet-and-greets and vibrant parades.

Santa Music Love live performances will fill the air with holiday cheer, creating the perfect ambiance for your festive celebrations. Mark your calendars for our spectacular Santa Wavey parades from December 1 to December 26. Moreover, Galaxy Kidz activities, GalaxyArt and Wavey Xmas activities offer wonderful opportunities for children to unleash their creativity and indulge in holiday-themed excitement.

Celebrating the New Year in style, we invite you to join our spirited countdown parties at CHINA ROUGE, The Macallan Whisky Bar & Lounge and The Ritz-Carlton Bar and Lounge.

Explore Macau with Santa on an Open-Top Bus

In an effort to extend the festivities beyond the luxury integrated resort, Galaxy Macau is taking the celebrations to the streets of Macau with the "Dream Bold, Play Big" open-top bus. Featuring a Giant Santa Claus, the bus will tour more than 10 renowned landmarks and World Heritage sites, offering visitors a unique way to explore the sights and sounds of Macau from now until December 31.

Guests can hop on and off at various tourist attractions, such as the A-Ma Temple, the Macau Tower and the Centro de Ciência de Macau.

Win Big with Exclusive Social Giveaway and Lucky Draw

From November 6 to December 31, Galaxy Macau is bringing you more amazing rewards through exciting lucky draws and an exclusive social giveaway, with prizes worth over MOP500,000.

Become a Galaxy Ultimate member via our WeChat Mini Program between November 6 and November 22, and stand a chance to make your big dream come true with a luxurious stay at the Andaz Christmas Themed suite room on December 24.

From November 23 onwards, Galaxy Macau invites you to share Santa's wish to achieve your big and bigger dreams. You not only spread holiday joy but also stand a chance to win guaranteed prizes, such as free egg tarts, Galaxy Kidz gifts and F&B rewards. You will also be entered into our weekly big giveaway and could win fantastic prizes that include a luxurious suite stay at Andaz Macau, a relaxing spa package at Banyan Tree Spa Macau, and a MOP1,000 food and beverage coupon.

This December, Galaxy Promenade, home to over 200 luxury brands, will be offering latest collections and exclusive shopping rewards.

Stay tuned for more information about the "Dream Bold, Play Big" Christmas campaign at Galaxy Macau. Visit our website at www.galaxymacau.com or contact our customer service at +853 2888 0888.

