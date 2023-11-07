Biggest sale of the year - 11.11 treats from Gaabor for kitchen, beauty, and home needs

It's the time of the year! Great finds, big discounts, and loads of surprises are up for grabs as Gaabor holds its "biggest sale of the year" anew this 11.11.

MANILA, Philippines, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Staying true to its "Prime Life" mission of "bringing not only high-quality but also more possibilities to achieve an easy life", the best-selling Southeast Asian small appliance brand is giving more Filipinos a chance to elevate the quality of life by making more products affordable, available, and accessible.

Affordable: Big discounts, free shipping, and more

Gaabor 11.11 Biggest sale of the year

This year, Gaabor is getting all-out when it comes to treating consumers with up to 70% Off and P200 Off vouchers at Shopee and Lazada. Whether for kitchen use, for maintaining the house spick and span, or for beauty needs, you can get it at a discounted rate and enjoy free delivery as Free Shipping vouchers will also be available.

There will be loads of surprises and freebies, too, including free oil paper and paper liner for the first 300 buyers of 4L and 4.5L air fryers!

Available: Wide range of quality products

From its successful kitchen, home, and beauty lines, Gaabor just recently introduced a new set of products that will make relishing the holidays easier as you hop from one gathering to another.

1. Multi-speed, Lightweight Iron

Got a lot to attend? Worry not as Gaabor's Multi-speed, Lightweight Iron is here to make ironing quicker! An innovative multifunctional tool, this has multi-speed adjustment, intelligent temperature control, and an anti-scald/swivel handle. Yet, gentle and harmless on your clothes, ensuring your fab, quality OOTDs.

2. 3-in-1 Fast Handheld Iron

Getting late for the party? Don't be! Gaabor's 3-in-1 Fast Handheld Iron can get you ready in as fast as three minutes; taking charge not only of rapid ironing but also removes hair and eliminates odor.

3. Wet and dry hand-held iron

Leaving soon but your clothes are not dry yet? Let Gaabor's Wet and Dry Hand-held Iron do the trick with its steam and ironing technologies. Thanks to its powerful inner core enabling 10-second quick steam.

Accessible: Get them online

The best part? You don't need to leave the comfort of your home amid the holiday rush as these products and promos are available online through Gaabor's Shopee and Lazada stores.

For more updates, one may follow Gaabor via: Facebook ,Instagram and Tiktok.

SOURCE Gaabor