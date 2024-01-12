BIGO Technology Boosts Tech Investment Opportunities at the Jordan-Singapore Tech Alliance Forum

SINGAPORE, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BIGO Technology (BIGO), one of the fastest-growing technology companies across the world, proudly participated in the exclusive Jordan-Singapore Tech Alliance Forum held at the prestigious Shangri-La Hotel in Singapore on Thursday, 11 January 2024. The forum brought together over 300 industry leaders, innovators, and visionaries from both countries to explore cutting-edge ideas and shape the future of technology collaboration.

Khaldoun Mahmoud, Head of Government Relations, BIGO Technology sharing about BIGO’s experience in Jordan H.E. Ahmad Al Hanandeh, Jordan’s Minister of Digital Economy & Entrepreneurship receiving a gift from Ms Kwek Poh Heok, Chief Government Relations Officer, JOYY

Organised by Jordan Source under the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, the event aimed to position Jordan as the premier investment and outsourcing hub in the ICT sector. Graced by the esteemed patronage of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, the forum featured esteemed dignitaries including H.E. Ahmad Hanandeh, Jordan's Minister of Digital Economy & Entrepreneurship, and H.E. Mr. Samer Anton Naber, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to the Republic of Singapore.

Khaldoun Mahmoud, Head of Government Relations in the Middle East and North African region at BIGO expressed gratitude for the forum, stating, "Jordan is on the brink of a technological renaissance, primed for global collaboration and innovation. We're privileged to be part of this impactful event nurturing business opportunities between Singapore and Jordan. BIGO remains committed to supporting Jordan's tech ecosystem, fostering a platform for collaboration, innovation, and economic growth. Our dedication extends to exploring initiatives like the Singapore-Jordan Incubation Program, nurturing partnerships for technology sector advancement in both nations."

The forum featured a series of engaging activities and insightful discussions. H.R.H. Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II of Jordan, delivered the opening remarks of forum. Welcoming addresses included H.E. Ahmed Hanandeh , and H.E. Mr. Samer Anton Naber. Ms. Dana Darwish, the Jordan Source Program Manager, Ministry of Digital Economy & Entrepreneurship, gave a keynote address, highlighting the transformative Jordan Source Program. A panel discussion provided a panoramic view of Jordan's Tech Landscape, while a fireside chat from BIGO Technology emphasised the benefits for Singaporean companies expanding into Jordan. The event facilitated interactions, including delegate presentations and networking sessions, fostering connections and potential collaborations for robust cross-border engagements.

Fostering Stronger Bilateral Cooperation and Growth of Technology Sectors

During the Jordan-Singapore Tech Alliance Forum, an important milestone was reached as BIGO Technology and int@j (The Information and Communications Technology Association of Jordan) came together to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) agreement, which aims to foster cooperation in information sharing, promote tech-related events, and support business ventures. This event served as a platform to reinforce bilateral cooperation and foster exponential growth in the technology sector.

On 10th January, H.E. Ahmad Hanandeh visited BIGO's Headquarters in Singapore. The visit included a presentation on BIGO Technology's development history, and an engaging office tour with the minister. As a gesture of appreciation, BIGO gifted a painting from Arts@Metta which employs artists with special needs. This painting is supported by i'mable Collective, an initiative by SG Enable which serves to create a viable market for products made or designed by persons with disabilities.

BIGO's participation in the Jordan-Singapore Tech Alliance Forum underscores its dedication to promoting cross-border engagements, supporting technological innovation, and facilitating economic growth in both countries. As a leading technology company, BIGO remains steadfast in strengthening the ties between Singapore and Jordan, creating opportunities for collaboration, and driving advancements in the global technology landscape.

About BIGO Technology

BIGO Technology (BIGO) is one of the fastest-growing Singapore technology companies. Powered by Artificial Intelligence technology, BIGO's RTC (Real Time Communications) based products and services including Bigo Live (live streaming), Likee (short video) and imo Ads (advertising platform) have gained immense popularity, with hundreds of millions of monthly active users in more than 150 countries.

