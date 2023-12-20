BIGPICTURES Collaborates with Hanoi National University to Launch Innovative Virtual Training System for Construction Equipment Operation

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BIGPICTURES, a pioneering company specializing in virtual training solutions, has partnered with Hanoi National University to pilot a groundbreaking virtual training system for construction equipment operation.

This collaborative effort aims to revolutionize the training process for construction machinery operators, making it more accessible, cost-effective, and efficient.

Signing ceremony between BIGPICTURES and Hanoi National University

Traditionally, obtaining a license for operating construction machinery has been associated with significant facility costs and safety constraints. BIGPICTURES' pilot project seeks to address these challenges by offering an innovative training solution that enhances job skills while reducing training costs.

BIGPICTURES has been successfully conducting virtual demonstration and training programs in South Korea for the past two years. Leveraging their expertise and cutting-edge technology, they have tailored a construction machinery operation training program specifically for the Vietnamese market.

The initiative commences with the establishment of a pilot training center at Hanoi National University in Vietnam, with a focus on localized practical training. The tentative pilot program is scheduled to begin in March 2024, with ambitious plans to expand construction machinery operation training to institutions throughout Vietnam within the same year.

Mr. Jongmin Kim, CEO of BIGPICTURES, commented, "Through the regulatory sandbox under the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, two years of virtual manipulation education data were proved to reduce educational deviation, increase the passing rate by 98%, and save 84% on practical training costs, and were selected as a formal education method for the Ministry of Employment and Labor."

This pioneering initiative is set to bring transformative results to the public, including reduced training costs, increased accessibility to construction machinery operation training, and a higher number of qualified operators. It is poised to benefit the construction industry by addressing the persistent shortage of skilled construction machinery operators.

About BIGPICTURES

BIGPICTURES is a forward-thinking company specializing in virtual training solutions. With a track record of innovation and a commitment to excellence, the company has received numerous awards and accolades, including certification as a Family-Friendly Company by the Ministry of Gender Equality and commendation from the Technology Innovation Startup Promotion Center. BIGPICTURES is dedicated to advancing training and education through cutting-edge technology.

