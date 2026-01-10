BiLight Dazzles CES 2026: Flexible Perovskite PV Leads Green Tech Wave, Forges Global Partnerships

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The four-day 2026 Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2026) concluded in Las Vegas, with BiLight, a global pioneer in flexible perovskite photovoltaic (PV) technology, making a standout debut as a green tech dark horse. Guided by its brand vision of "Energy Equity," the company is driving the global scenario-based adoption of flexible PV technology.

Bilight Innovations unveiled three revolutionary perovskite PV products at CES 2026

Themed "Defining the Physical Boundaries of AI," this year's CES highlighted the deep integration of green energy and AI as a key trend. BiLight showcased three core product lines at the Las Vegas Convention Center, shattering the inherent perception of traditional PV products as "bulky, rigid, and single-scenario." Among the highlights, the world-premier rollable flexible perovskite solar curtain garnered significant attention, integrating sunshade, heat insulation, and power generation functions to directly supply electricity to home and office devices, reshaping the "PV + Space" application ecosystem. Additionally, the handheld rollable solar product became a hot favorite for outdoor PV applications, thanks to its portability and efficient energy supplementation capabilities. The lithium-free perovskite electronic nameplate set a new benchmark for office innovation: optimized with low-light power generation technology, it can stably supply energy under ordinary indoor lighting. Paired with low-power e-paper display and Bluetooth refresh functions, it achieves "seamless charging and permanent use," addressing the resource waste of traditional paper nameplates and the environmental concerns of lithium-ion battery devices. This innovative solution attracted extensive consultations and negotiations with office equipment manufacturers and purchasers.

BiLight's tech strength sparked cross-industry collaborations. A top energy storage firm discussed joint R&D for "flexible PV + portable storage" to ease outdoor device battery anxiety. Automotive representative SHM explored rollable solar sunroofs and curtain PV for enhanced vehicle endurance. AI hardware firm BleeqUp and satellite companies also engaged, probing applications in smart terminals, space energy, and IoT tracking.

At a TMTPost-hosted roadshow, BiLight Co-Founder James Fang outlined a three-year roadmap: full-scenario coverage across consumer electronics, automotive storage, building-integrated PV, and satellite energy, building a "PV+" ecosystem. This vision and clear strategy strengthened global partners' confidence.

Looking ahead, BiLight will prioritize R&D, deepen global collaborations, and expand flexible PV's reach. Committed to reshaping the global energy landscape, it aims to fulfill its "Energy Equity" promise—making green energy accessible to all.

