BillEase launches QRPh Integration, Expands Installment Adoption Nationwide

MANILA, Philippines, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer finance app BillEase has launched its integration with QRPh, the national QR code standard. The new feature, enabled through a strategic partnership with Asia United Bank (AUB) , will enable BillEase users to have a seamless checkout experience.

With the QRPh feature, BillEase users can seamlessly scan any P2M QR code and utilize their credit limit to pay for online and offline purchases. This expands the payment options for customers, allowing them to transact at any QRPh-accepting merchant while enjoying the benefits of BillEase's flexible installment plans, whether choosing the convenience of pay later or the increased spending power of BillEase's Limit Boost™.

"We're thrilled to finally bring QRPh to our customers, unlocking more opportunities for them to conveniently scan and pay wherever QRPh is accepted," said Kurt Molina , BillEase's Head of Merchant Products. "By offering QRPh, both for in-store purchases and online transactions, we're delivering on our promise to provide Filipinos with flexible payment options through our pay later and installment products. Now, our users can enjoy a seamless checkout experience anywhere they shop, whether it's at a physical store or an e-commerce site."

The new feature will also enable merchants to tap into a wider customer base that favors digital payments, speeding up transaction times, and reducing the operational hassles associated with cash handling. "It's a win-win: consumers enjoy the ease of use, and merchants benefit from streamlined operations and potentially higher sales from our customers," Molina added.

"Our QRPh integration opens the door to all merchants. Clients can finance anything, from small daily needs with 0% overpayment, to improving life quality purchases with flexible installments." said Ivan Grytsenko, Vice President for POS Business at BillEase. "By merging our innovative 'buy now, pay later' (BNPL) solutions with QRPh, we've created a powerful platform that will undoubtedly accelerate merchant and consumer adoption of cashless transactions nationwide."

"QRPh also opens up exciting new possibilities for our consumers and partners by unlocking a world of seamless cross-platform payments and immersive shopping experiences," said Grytsenko.

BillEase's QRPh integration is aligned with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas' (BSP) thrust of actively promoting digital payment adoption nationwide. Despite the widespread use of digital transactions, cash remains the dominant payment method in the Philippines. By offering a seamless and secure alternative powered by QRPh's standardized system, BillEase aims to bridge this gap and contribute to accelerating the shift towards a cashless society.

"We are extremely proud to partner with BillEase in integrating the national QRPh standard into their mobile application," said Wilfredo Rodriguez, EVP and Head of Operations and Technology at AUB. "This collaboration creates a synergy between AUB's proven expertise in facilitating secure digital payments and BillEase's innovative BNPL solutions, ultimately delivering a best-in-class and industry-leading payment experience for Filipino consumers."

BillEase is the first credit-focused fintech in the Philippines to integrate with Alipay+, enabling customers to use BillEase with global merchants such as popular travel booking site Agoda. BillEase is also available on major payment gateways and aggregators in the region, including 2C2P, Xendit, PayMongo, and Paynamics. The company has over 10,000 directly and indirectly integrated online merchants.

Aside from payments, BillEase offers bill payments, cash loans, e-wallet top-ups, and gaming credits. With the QRPh integration, customers can now transact at over 600,000 QRPh-accepting merchants.

SOURCE BillEase