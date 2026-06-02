Billion Watts Partners with Enervest on 50MW Solar+BESS Expansion in Australia

SYDNEY, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Billion Watts, a subsidiary of Billion Electric Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 3027), has entered into a joint development agreement with Australian energy developer Enervest to accelerate the development of a 50MW/200MWh portfolio of sub-five MW projects across New South Wales and Victoria.

Billion Watts, through a local development partner, is advancing a 50MW energy portfolio, leveraging sub-5MW projects and a diversified strategy to drive long-term value.

The portfolio comprises ten strategically located sites connecting to distribution networks to enhance local grid stability, system strength, and resilience. The partners expect all projects to secure development approvals and Offers to Connect by June 2027. Operating within Australia's National Electricity Market (NEM), these assets will drive value through energy arbitrage and Frequency Control Ancillary Services (FCAS), while actively optimizing local network operations.

The partnership leverages the distinct strengths of both companies: Billion Watts will deploy development capital and oversee asset strategy and system integration, while Enervest leads project origination and development. Together, they are positioned to deliver this scalable portfolio efficiently.

Ultimately, this collaboration reflects the rising global demand for distributed energy assets, capitalizing on the advantages of faster network connection pathways and highly diversified revenue models.

Elaine Chen, Director of Billion Watts, said distributed storage is rapidly emerging as a key asset class within modern power systems, offering deployment flexibility and risk diversification that support the development of scalable investment portfolios.

"These assets unlock multiple revenue streams—such as wholesale trading, energy arbitrage, and ancillary services—generating the resilient returns essential for long-term capital allocation. With its mature regulatory framework and stable demand, Australia is a highly attractive market. By collaborating with local partners, we are accelerating our asset deployment to ultimately build a robust, cross-regional energy portfolio platform."

Ross Warby, CEO of Enervest, said the partnership enables a more structured and coordinated expansion of the company's sub-five MW platform, focusing on strategically located sites that deliver measurable value at the distribution level.

"Distribution-connected assets are becoming increasingly important in maintaining local reliability. By developing projects across multiple regions, we are building a repeatable model that supports more efficient portfolio delivery at scale, while delivering certainty and long-term resilience for communities and network operators."

Looking ahead, Billion Watts will continue to deepen its presence in Australia, scaling distributed energy projects to build a portfolio of energy assets with stable, long-term returns.

About Billion Watts

Billion Watts, a subsidiary of Billion Electric Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 3027), is Taiwan's leading integrated energy platform, providing comprehensive solar and energy storage solutions across the Asia-Pacific market. Since its inception in 2017, Billion Watts has built a proven track record, supported the commissioning of over 2,000 solar projects (532MW) and developed a robust 308MW / 817MWh energy storage EPC and O&M portfolio. Today, the company oversees more than US$500 million in Energy Storage System (ESS) assets under management.

For more information, please visit www.billionwatts.com.tw/en

CONTACT: [email protected]

About Enervest

Enervest is an Australian-owned developer specialising in the design, financing and operation of battery energy storage systems (BESS), spanning utility-scale and distribution connected projects. For more than 18 years, we've been strengthening Australia's energy backbone with practical, scalable, future-ready solutions that secure the grid, integrate into communities and deliver results.

To learn more, visit www.enervest.com.au

SOURCE Billion Watts Australia Pty Ltd.