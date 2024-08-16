Billkin Becomes the First Brand Presenter for JISULIFE, the World's No.1 Portable Fan Brand - Cooling Down Thailand

BANGKOK, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JISULIFE, an innovative technology brand with many years of experience in fan technology research and lean manufacturing, has held the top spot in the portable fan industry for three consecutive years. The brand's mission is to pioneer world-leading outdoor fan technologies and apply them to outdoor cooling solutions, enabling more people to enjoy transformative comfort and freedom in their outdoor experiences. With its strong presence throughout Southeast Asia, JISULIFE's portable fans have quickly become a must-have accessory among celebrities and influencers alike.

JISULIFE's first commercial in Thailand-Billkin Putthipong Assaratanakul.

In an exciting development, JISULIFE is set to release its first commercial in Thailand, starring the top-tier actor, pop-star and fashion icon, Billkin Putthipong Assaratanakul. Billkin, who recently became a brand ambassador for Gucci, has established himself as a powerful influence among the fashion-conscious youth in Thailand and across Asia. His collaboration with JISULIFE not only brings a fresh, modern image to the brand but also positions it as a leader in a new trend for summer outdoor fashion and travel.

The commercial, set to premiere nationwide in Thailand on Friday, August 16, will showcase Billkin as the perfect embodiment of the brand's ethos. As a real user of JISULIFE's portable fans, Billkin highlights the product's practicality and sleek design, making it an essential accessory for the summer season.

The commercial, filmed at Asiatique in Thailand, creatively tells the story of Billkin and his fan, symbolizing the strong connection between him and his supporters, who, like a gentle breeze, bring him comfort and energy every day. Despite the hot and humid conditions during the shoot, Billkin expressed his happiness, saying, "Before becoming JISULIFE's brand presenter, I always carried their portable fan with me. It's an honor to be trusted as the first presenter in Thailand. I have always believed in JISULIFE's ability to create products that seamlessly blend style, refined craftsmanship, and powerful performance. I'm confident that this approach will bring cool comfort to everyone, especially my fans, allowing them to enjoy life outdoors with ease and happiness, even in the heat."

The new generation in Thailand can look forward to cooling down with Billkin and JISULIFE on August 16, as the campaign launches nationwide on Instagram: @JISULIFE_THAILAND and @bbillkin.

SOURCE JISULIFE