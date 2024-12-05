Binance Becomes the Official Gold Sponsor of Taipei Blockchain Week 2024

TAIPEI, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Binance, the global blockchain ecosystem behind the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is delighted to announce its return as the official Gold Sponsor of the 2024 Taipei Blockchain Week. Marking its third annual event, Taipei Blockchain Week is expected to attract over 6,000 participants from around the globe this year. Vishal Sacheendran, Binance's Head of Regional Markets, will be making his first public appearance in Taiwan and speaking at the event.

Following an overwhelmingly positive feedback from the community last year, Binance will be returning to Taipei Blockchain Week, held next week from December 12 to 14. Vishal will be doing a fireside chat, where he will share insights on the driving force behind the market's rally and the impact brought by latest regulatory development. Vishal, a former regulator who has been with Binance for nearly three years now, has represented the organization in many major events worldwide.

Join Binance at this premier event to explore the future of blockchain and virtual assets:

Topic: "The Golden Era of Crypto: What Can We Expect Next?" – a fireside chat with Vishal Sacheendran.

Date: December 13 , Friday

, Friday Time: 13:10 – 13:35 (UTC+8)

Vishal Sacheendran expressed his excitement for the visit: "I am excited to visit Taiwan and to engage with other attendees during Taipei Blockchain Week. Meaningful engagements and discussions are important to foster healthy growth and adoption of blockchain technology, and I find that events like this offer a great platform to do just that. I am really looking forward to experiencing firsthand the vibrant Web3 community that Taiwan has to offer."

By participating in this international event, Binance aims to bring its global industry experience to Taiwan, fostering meaningful dialogue and collaboration while also supporting the growth of Taiwan's blockchain and crypto communities.

Attendees are also welcome to visit Binance's booth, where they can connect with like-minded community members, volunteers, and blockchain enthusiasts. Limited-edition Binance souvenirs and swag will also be available at the booth.

