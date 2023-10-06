Binance to Give Away up to USD 54,000 Worth of Rewards in Binance Blockchain Bowl

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Binance, the world's leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, has kicked off the Binance Blockchain Bowl , giving users a chance to earn up to 54,000 worth of rewards in USDT and tickets to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 finals.

Eligible users stand a chance to win prizes from three concurrent events during the promotion period: Trading Tournament, Referral Competition and a Community Contest.

During the promotion period, users may qualify for up to three types of rewards in the Trading Tournament, with participants' rankings determined by their total trading volume on eligible Binance Futures contracts. The top 100 participants will share a prize pool of 25,000 USDT in token vouchers. An additional 15,000 USDT in token vouchers will be shared amongst the first 1,150 users who are eligible to participate in the promotion. New users also stand a chance to secure a ticket to the Cricket World Cup 2023 finals if they achieve the top overall trading volume on qualified Binance Futures contracts.

The Referral Competition rewards users who have successfully invited their friends to sign up with Binance and complete at least one trade on Binance Futures, Binance Options or Binance Margin. Qualified participants will share 10,000 USDT in token vouchers, with a higher reward opportunity depending on their band of successful referrals. Those who have obtained at least 50 eligible referrals stand an additional chance to receive the 500 USDT or 100 USDT token voucher rewards.

Users can also participate in The Community Contest on Telegram . By completing daily challenges, participants have the opportunity to earn a share of the 4,000 USDT prize pool in token vouchers.

Rachel Conlan, Chief Marketing Officer at Binance, said: "We are thrilled to announce the launch of our Binance Blockchain Bowl, to commemorate the spirit of this cricket season. As a user-focused organization, Binance is dedicated to providing a secure and convenient platform for all users. Our unwavering focus is on fostering a resilient community and ensuring active engagement with our users. Through this campaign, we hope to make trading more enjoyable and less daunting for new users while expressing our gratitude to those who continue to support us."

The Binance Blockchain Bowl started on 5 October 2023, and is set to run till 9 November 2023. The campaign is only open to users who currently reside in selected South Asia, Middle East and North Africa jurisdictions, and have completed their Know Your Customer (KYC) verification. To find out more about the promotional campaign in detail, users can visit this page .

