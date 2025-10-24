PANAMA CITY, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX Charity, the philanthropic arm of BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 AI company, has officially concluded its humanitarian campaign "One Light, Thousands of Hearts," contributing a total of over 1 billion VND (USD 50,000) to support families in central and northern Vietnam devastated by the consecutive typhoons Bualoi and Matmo.

BingX Charity Donates Over 1 Billion VND to Support Flood-Affected Communities in Central and Northern Vietnam

According to the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention, the two storms caused catastrophic damage, leaving over 80 people dead or missing, destroying nearly 200,000 homes, and inflicting economic losses of over 12 trillion VND, with many families still facing food and water shortages.

In response to the appeal from the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee (VFFCC), BingX Charity mobilized a USD 50,000 relief fund to support recovery efforts. Of this, USD 30,000 was used to provide essential supplies (food, clean water, and daily necessities) to residents in nine of the hardest-hit provinces. Local Representatives and affiliates of BingX delivered the supplies to ensure transparency and that support reached the most affected communities promptly.

To extend the campaign's impact, BingX launched a community engagement drive, pledging an additional USD 20,000 once the campaign's post reached 1,000 shares. Within just two weeks, it gained over 5,000 shares, reflecting the power of unity and compassion in turning online support into real-world impact. All donations were made through the VFFCC, ensuring transparent and equitable distribution to affected families.

"This campaign reflects our belief that compassion and technology can go hand in hand," said Alex Nguyen, BingX Spokesperson. "Through BingX Charity, we aim to empower communities, extend a helping hand to those in need, and prove that even small actions, when united, can bring about real and lasting change."

With the success of "One Light, Thousands of Hearts," BingX Charity reaffirms its dedication to social responsibility, humanitarian relief, and community empowerment. As BingX continues to build a more connected Web3 world, it also remains deeply committed to lighting up lives and spreading kindness beyond borders.

