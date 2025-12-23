PANAMA CITY, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 AI company, announced its continued partnership with Coin68 and Kyros Ventures to publish the Vietnam Crypto Market Report 2025. This marks the second consecutive year BingX has sponsored the report, reinforcing its long-term commitment to supporting crypto communities through transparent research, education, and data-driven insights. For BingX, the partnership reflects a broader global mission: empowering communities with the knowledge needed to navigate an increasingly complex digital asset landscape.

BingX Market Report: Vietnam Hits $230 Billion Volume & 55% YoY Growth in 2025

This year's report highlights major shifts in Vietnam's rapidly evolving crypto landscape:

Vietnam recorded USD 220–230 billion in on-chain transaction volume, representing 55% year-over-year growth.

88% of respondents are under the age of 35, reinforcing Vietnam's position as a youth-driven market.

55% of investors reported losses in 2025, reflecting widening differences in strategy and experience levels.

CEX platforms remain the dominant trading channel, though interest in DEX and Perp DEX continues to rise.

Together, these data points illustrate a market entering a pivotal phase where regulation, technology, and user behavior converge.

"At BingX, we believe credible, community-focused research is essential to the growth and maturity of the industry worldwide," said Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer at BingX. "By continuing to support this report, BingX aims to contribute to a safer, more informed, and more sustainable environment as part of our broader effort to strengthen crypto communities globally."

By supporting the 2025 edition of the Vietnam Crypto Market Report, BingX continues to expand its global community and education efforts, complementing initiatives such as BingX Academy, which provides structured learning resources for users at all experience levels, as well as its sponsorship of CoinGecko's quarterly industry reports. Together, these efforts reflect BingX's commitment to combining credible research, accessible education, and open data to empower users in making informed decisions in BingX's evolving ecosystem.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3 AI company, serving a global community of over 40 million users. With a comprehensive suite of AI-powered products and services, including derivatives, spot trading, and copy trading, BingX caters to the evolving needs of users across all experience levels, from beginners to professionals. Committed to building a trustworthy and intelligent trading platform, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance and confidence. In 2024, BingX became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports sponsorship.

