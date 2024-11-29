VILNIUS, Lithuania, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a global leading cryptocurrency exchange, is proud to announce the appointment of Alex Nguyen as its Regional Spokesperson for Vietnam. The announcement will be made at the Vietnam Tech Impact Summit (VTIS), where BingX is participating as a Platinum Sponsor. This strategic move underscores BingX's dedication to nurturing local talent and supporting Vietnam's burgeoning role in the global blockchain and cryptocurrency landscape.

BingX to Announce Alex Nguyen as Spokesperson for Vietnam

Alex Nguyen brings over two decades of extensive experience in finance, marketing, and business development to his role at BingX. In recent years, Alex has made significant contributions to the tech and crypto industries, further cementing his reputation as an innovator and thought leader in the digital economy. As a seasoned professional in the blockchain sector, Alex will serve as the face of BingX in Vietnam, championing the exchange's vision to empower the local tech community and foster innovation in the fast-evolving digital economy. As Vietnam continues to emerge as a dynamic hub for blockchain and cryptocurrency, Alex Nguyen's appointment reflects BingX's commitment to connecting with local users and advancing the adoption of blockchain technology in the region.

"I am deeply honored to represent BingX as its Regional Spokesperson for Vietnam, a country poised to be a significant player in the global tech and blockchain landscape. Through this role, I look forward to fostering meaningful connections, supporting local innovation, and advancing the adoption of transformative blockchain solutions. Together with BingX, I am committed to empowering Vietnam's tech community to embrace the immense opportunities of the digital age." said Alex Nguyen.

Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer of BingX, remarked: "The appointment of Alex Nguyen as our Regional Spokesperson is a significant milestone in our journey to deepen engagement in Vietnam. Alex brings valuable insights and leadership that align with our vision to bridge global expertise and local opportunities. This move underscores our ongoing commitment to empowering Vietnam's tech innovators and accelerating blockchain adoption in this critical market."

Scheduled for December 3rd and 4th at the National Convention Center in Hanoi, Vietnam, VTIS connects global experts, investors, and businesses, unlocking opportunities for collaboration, market access, and innovation. This premier tech event serves as a gateway to Vietnam's rapidly growing technology market. BingX's sponsorship aligns with its mission to become the gateway for the next billion crypto users. Alex Nguyen will deliver a keynote on blockchain innovations and join a panel discussing future advancements and security in digital assets, emphasizing BingX's focus on fostering growth and innovation in Vietnam's tech community.

Through its sponsorship of VTIS and the appointment of Alex Nguyen, BingX reaffirms its commitment to empowering Vietnam's tech community with cutting-edge solutions, fostering partnerships, and inspiring broader adoption of digital assets. As a trusted leader in the global crypto space, BingX continues to set benchmarks for collaboration, innovation, and accessibility in emerging markets like Vietnam.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange, serving over 10 million users worldwide. BingX offers diversified products and services, including spot, derivatives, copy trading, and asset management – all designed for the evolving needs of users, from beginners to professionals. BingX is committed to providing a trustworthy platform that empowers users with innovative tools and features to elevate their trading proficiency. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports.

For more information please visit: https://bingx.com/

