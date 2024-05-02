Bio Basic Asia Pacific Offers Free Re-Sequencing and Gel Analysis for Sanger Sequencing Services

SINGAPORE, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio Basic Asia Pacific , the regional branch of BBI Life Sciences Corporation established in Singapore in 2016, announces an initiative to enhance the quality and reliability of its Sanger sequencing services . Recognising the importance of accurate sequencing data for researchers, Bio Basic Asia Pacific is offering complimentary re-sequencing and gel analysis for optimal results as part of its Sanger sequencing service package. This is in addition to more than 100 complimentary universal primers available to cater to sequencing needs.

Ensuring Accurate Results

Bio Basic Asia Pacific is committed to delivering precise and reliable sequencing data to researchers across the life sciences and biotechnology fields. With the introduction of free re-sequencing, clients can request an additional run of their samples at no extra cost. This ensures that any discrepancies or ambiguities in the initial sequencing results can be addressed with a more suitable protocol, resulting in more accurate and dependable data.

Comprehensive Quality Control

In addition to free re-sequencing, Bio Basic Asia Pacific provides complimentary gel analysis for all Sanger sequencing samples. Gel analysis allows researchers to verify the length and integrity of their DNA fragments, ensuring that the sequencing results accurately reflect the original sample. By including gel analysis as part of its service, Bio Basic Asia Pacific aims to provide researchers with comprehensive quality control measures to enhance the reliability of their sequencing data.

Empowering Research

Dr. Li Xiang, General Manager of Bio Basic Asia Pacific Pte Ltd, emphasised the company's commitment to supporting scientific research through reliable and accessible services. "At Bio Basic Asia Pacific, we understand the importance of accurate sequencing data in driving scientific discoveries," said Dr. Xiang. "By offering free re-sequencing and gel analysis, we aim to empower researchers with the confidence and reliability they need to advance their research goals."

One-Stop Solution for Innovation

Apart from Sanger Sequencing services, Bio Basic Asia Pacific offers a comprehensive suite of products and services essential for scientific exploration. From NGS to biomolecule synthesis services spanning Gene, Oligonucleotides, Peptides, Protein, and siRNA, Bio Basic equips researchers with the essential tools for conducting effective studies. Moreover, Bio Basic supplies a wide range of biochemical reagents, culture mediums, molecular biology kits, and laboratory consumables, simplifying experimental processes and enhancing efficiency.

About Bio Basic Asia Pacific Pte Ltd

Bio Basic Asia Pacific Pte Ltd is the regional branch of BBI Life Sciences Corporation established in Singapore in 2016. With a focus on providing high-quality life science products and services, Bio Basic Asia Pacific's dedication to supporting scientific development extends to include esteemed institutes such as National University of Singapore (NUS), Nanyang Technological University (NTU), the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), National Parks Board (NParks), Singapore Food Agency (SFA), Home Team Science & Technology Agency, biotechnology companies, and many others.

For more information about Bio Basic Asia Pacific and its Sanger sequencing services, please visit https://biobasic-asia.com/ .

SOURCE Bio Basic Asia Pacific