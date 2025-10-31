Bio Farma Indonesia Leads Global Vaccine Manufacturers as Host of the 26th DCVMN AGM in Bali

BALI, Indonesia, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bali, October 29, 2025, Indonesia, through Bio Farma, is hosting the 26th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Developing Countries Vaccine Manufacturers Network (DCVMN) in Bali on October 29–31, 2025.

The forum brings together vaccine manufacturers, global health institutions, and partners under the theme Advancing innovation and building a resilient vaccine ecosystem for a safer world. As host and founding member, Indonesia reinforces its role as a key driver of global vaccine self-reliance and health resilience.

The AGM serves as a strategic platform for developing-country manufacturers to voice their priorities, share achievements, and strengthen collaboration to translate innovation into sustainable and accessible vaccine supply.

Throughout 2025, DCVMN continued to advocate for regulatory predictability, technology transfer, supply resilience, and equitable access. The network engaged in more than 150 formal meetings and international forums, ensuring that the realities faced by manufacturers in developing countries shape global policy and decision-making. DCVMN Working Groups produced peer-reviewed publications, e-learning modules, and technical analyses for global stakeholders, more than 115 South-to-South collaborations formed between 2015 and 2021, demonstrating the network's catalytic role in driving joint action.

At 26th DCVMN AGM in Bali focus on current global priorities impacting vaccine access and public health. Experts examine global economic shifts and their effect on public health financing and vaccine affordability. Regulatory sessions explore harmonized and fit-for-purpose pathways for low- and middle-income country manufacturers. The future of immunization agenda highlights new vaccine pipelines, technologies, and delivery models already shaping immunization systems.

Africa receives strong attention at this AGM, with in-depth sessions on demand generation, unified procurement, and sustainable pricing to enhance continental vaccine resilience. Deliberations on the pandemic agreement and the Pandemic Fund assess how global mechanisms must inclusively support developing-country manufacturers. Innovation streams feature the use of AI, digital platforms, and emerging technologies to speed up development, manufacturing, and supply, while financing panels explore mechanisms to close funding gaps and strengthen long-term vaccine security.

DCVMN targets three key outcomes from AGM: first, a trusted platform enabling direct dialogue between manufacturers and global institutions; second, stronger North-South and South-South collaborations to reinforce regional and local manufacturing capacity; and third, accelerated learning that enables adoption of relevant innovations, technologies, and funding models.

"Advancing innovation and building resilient vaccine ecosystems is not an abstract ambition. It is a practical imperative," said Rajinder Suri, CEO of DCVMN. "in Bali, We connect real-world experiences with the tools, regulatory strategies, and partnerships needed to ensure novel vaccines are innovated, developed, manufactured, and delivered where they are needed most."

Bio Farma President Director, Shadiq Akasya, emphasized Indonesia's leadership. "Hosting this AGM is a strategic affirmation of Indonesia's commitment to strengthening a global vaccine ecosystem that is innovative, sustainable, and equitable. Through collaboration, knowledge sharing, and innovation, developing-country manufacturers stand at the forefront of building fairer global health resilience".

Through the 26th DCVMN AGM in Bali on October 29–31, 2025, Bio Farma and DCVMN reaffirm their shared commitment to strengthening collaboration, driving innovation, and building a sustainable global health system to ensure equitable access to vaccines for all.

