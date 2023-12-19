Bio-Link Introduces New Water Purification System, Revolutionizing Global Water Quality

HONG KONG, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As global demands for high-quality water purification rise, Hong Kong-based Bio-Link, supported by its American counterpart Bio-Pro, has launched a cutting-edge reverse osmosis water purification system. This pivotal development not only cements Bio-Link's leadership in the international water purification industry but also marks a significant leap in their global strategy, bringing American technological expertise to Asian markets.

Bio-Link, incorporating American Bio-Pro's advanced technology, constantly improves our ultrafiltration and RO systems to ensure every drop of water is of the purest standard.

Established in 1997, Bio-Link has been devoted to offering effective and reliable water purification solutions. Its latest system merges two core technologies: ultrafiltration and reverse osmosis (RO). The ultrafiltration technique uses ultra-microporous membrane filters to efficiently remove impurities, bacteria, and viruses, ensuring water safety and purity. The RO technology, with a breakthrough filtration capability of 0.0001 microns, surpasses other systems in effectively eliminating tiny pathogens.

Bio-Link adheres to rigorous quality control measures in production, selecting advanced filter membrane technology from Dow Chemical, USA. This approach aligns with the National Sanitation Foundation (NSF) standards in the US, further affirming the high standard and reliability of Bio-Link products.

Despite numerous competitors, Bio-Link distinguishes itself through its exceptional technology. Over the years, the company has forged partnerships with various international corporations, including real estate, financial institutions, jewelry stores, banks, the catering industry, and educational organizations. These alliances have not only bolstered Bio-Link's brand influence but also proven the versatility and superior performance of its products in a diverse range of markets.

Alongside its technological advances, Bio-Link prioritizes customer service and product maintenance. It provides a one-year free maintenance service, encompassing regular professional checks, disinfection, and filter replacement, maintaining each system's peak performance. This commitment to high-quality service further consolidates Bio-Link's reputation for reliability.

Moreover, Bio-Link actively participates in environmental conservation and sustainable practices. Its efficient membrane technology significantly reduces wastewater, a crucial contribution to global environmental efforts. The team pledges ongoing investment in water treatment technology research, striving to minimize environmental impact and support global ecological health.

In today's world, clean water is vital for health and environmental protection. Bio-Link's advanced water purification technology fulfills this need, offering everyone the purest water. Excelling in innovation and customer service, Bio-Link elevates its products to a new level, providing consumers with a safer, more effective choice in water purification.

SOURCE Bio-Link