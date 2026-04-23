BioEngine Launches UltraFeed CHO Supplement, Boosting Titers by Up to 48%

SHANGHAI, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai BioEngine Sci-tech Co., Ltd. announced the launch of UltraFeed, a next-generation fed-batch supplement designed to elevate CHO cell productivity in monoclonal antibody, bispecific, and recombinant protein manufacturing. Across diverse cell lines and molecule formats, UltraFeed delivers an average titer increase of 25%, with select programs achieving gains as high as 48% when compared to alternative feed media under identical basal conditions.

"UltraFeed addresses the critical challenges of volumetric productivity and process robustness that our partners encounter daily," said Dr. Li Fan, Senior Vice President of BioEngine's Antibody Business Unit. "We observe a mean titer increase of 25% compared to alternative feed media, with select projects demonstrating up to a 48% enhancement, along with superior viability maintenance during the late stages of culture. While UltraFeed is fully compatible with any commercial basal medium, we see optimal synergistic effects when integrated with our Eden CHO CD platform."

The Eden family of CHO CD media is already widely recognized for reliable performance across antibody and recombinant protein programs. UltraFeed supplement represents the newest addition to this portfolio. When combined, Eden basal media and UltraFeed supplement unlock substantially greater cell performance—higher peak viable cell densities, more efficient lactate consumption, and meaningful gains in both titer and product quality.

Validated across diverse cell lines and molecule formats, switching to UltraFeed as the fed-batch supplement has enabled titers reaching 10g/L, with peak VCD increases up to 20% and harvest viability improvements up to 12%.

UltraFeed CHO Supplement is now available for sampling globally.www.bioengine-global.com

About BioEngine

BioEngine is a leading provider of serum-free, chemically defined cell culture media and integrated solutions—spanning standard catalog products, custom formulation development, contract media manufacturing, and large-scale cell culture technical services. Powered by its proprietary AI-driven iBioG™ platform and 40 years of cell culture expertise, the company offers over 150 serum-free media products covering key cell lines including CHO, 293, MDCK, BHK, and Vero etc. BioEngine serves more than 400 partners worldwide across vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, cell and gene therapy, cultured meat, and regenerative medicine, having supported nearly 300 projects, with 35 approved biologicals currently manufactured using BioEngine media in commercial production.

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SOURCE Shanghai BioEngine Sci-tech Co., Ltd.