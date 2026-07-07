Seeking biotech investment, breakthrough innovations, or a strategic gateway to the Asia-Pacific? The answers await in Hong Kong this September.

HONG KONG, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5th Hong Kong International Biotechnology Conference and Exhibition (BIOHK2026), jointly organized by the Hong Kong Biotechnology Organization and Reed Sinopharm Exhibitions, will take place from September 9 to 12, 2026, at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Biotechnology is no longer simply a fast-growing industry—it is transforming healthcare, strengthening global health security, extending human longevity, and reshaping the future economy. As breakthroughs in AI-driven drug discovery, gene therapies, cell therapy, and precision medicine accelerate, collaboration across science, industry, investment, and regulation has never been more important. BIOHK2026 provides that platform. Rooted in Hong Kong's unique role as Asia's global Super-Connector, BIOHK2026 brings together an expanded conference and exhibition featuring world-class speakers, leading exhibitors, investors, innovators, and policymakers from around the world. More than a scientific meeting, BIOHK2026 serves as a platform where ideas become collaborations, partnerships become investments, and innovation accelerates toward real-world impact.

BIOHK2026 (Hong Kong International Biotechnology Conference and Exhibition), 9–12 September, Hong Kong – Connecting Global Leaders in Biotechnology

Strengthening Asia-Pacific Synergy: Why Hong Kong?

Capitalizing on Hong Kong's role as a global 'Super-Connector and Super Value Adder', BIOHK2026 is strategically positioned in the Asia-Pacific market.

Why Hong Kong? The city offers an unparalleled capital and business ecosystem that no other hub can replicate:

A Global Biotech Financing Hub: Backed by the revolutionary Chapter 18A listing rules, Hong Kong stands as a world-leading IPO funding hub for biotech, boasting an unmatched ecosystem for pre-revenue life science enterprises. Following its strong IPO resurgence in 2025, the city provides ultimate liquidity and specialized capital depth.

A Magnet for Global Wealth: Hong Kong is home to over 3,800 family offices, representing a massive, untapped reservoir of private wealth actively seeking high-yield, impactful biotech and healthcare investments.

The Global Pharma Nexus: Five of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies—GSK, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Merck, and Roche—are aggressively expanding their strategic operations, R&D footprints, and clinical collaborations right here in Hong Kong.

By anchoring in this city, BIOHK2026 effectively enables Asian innovative enterprises to go global and empowers international MNCs to accelerate expansion into Asia. The event has already secured in-person attendance commitments from senior government officials from ASEAN countries, while actively inviting professional delegations from across the entire Asia-Pacific region.

Expanded Scale, Connecting Global Resources

This edition will host over 200 exhibitors from more than 20 countries and regions, alongside upwards of 10,000 professional visitors, investors, and industry representatives spanning government, industry, academia, research institutions, clinical institutions, and capital markets. To further elevate its academic and industrial impact, the event will convene more than 250 world-class speakers across over 50 dedicated forums and sessions.

BIOHK2026 provides a rare opportunity to engage directly with the scientists, entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, and industry leaders shaping the future of biotechnology. Whether exchanging ideas, exploring partnerships, or presenting new innovations, attendees gain access to a uniquely collaborative global community.

Proven Commercial Impact: Why BIOHK is Special

BIOHK is more than a scientific conference. It is a platform where research, industry, investment, and policy converge to accelerate partnerships, commercialization, and real-world impact. Over the past editions, including the landmark BIOHK2025 which hosted more than 20 listed/IPO-stage enterprises live on-site and successfully facilitated hundreds of millions of dollars in total capital ecosystem funding, our platform has directly witnessed a series of high-profile industrial partnerships and financial milestones:

Industry Establishment —A Fortune Global 500 conglomerate has committed HKD 2 billion to establish a presence in Hong Kong's Northern Metropolis.

—A Fortune Global 500 conglomerate has committed to establish a presence in Hong Kong's Northern Metropolis. Project Investment —A leading venture fund finalized an HKD 150 million investment in a cutting-edge brain-computer interface startup.

—A leading venture fund finalized an investment in a cutting-edge brain-computer interface startup. IPO Success —An AI-driven drug discovery firm achieved the year ' s highest fundraising IPO in the Hong Kong healthcare sector.

—An AI-driven drug discovery firm achieved the ' in the Hong Kong healthcare sector. Business Development—A top-tier pharmaceutical manufacturer secured an R&D cooperation agreement worth RMB 550 million with an AI platform.

At BIOHK, exhibiting is more than showcasing your technology—it is an opportunity to build strategic partnerships, engage investors, meet potential customers, and become part of a global ecosystem driving the future of biotechnology.

Key Themes Driving Global Biotechnology

With the theme 'Kaleidoscope', BIOHK2026 showcases Hong Kong's vibrant life sciences ecosystem and the diverse and ever-evolving potential of biotechnology. What makes our scientific agenda so compelling is its focus on immediate global execution—bridging the gap between regulation and frontier science through a diverse range of sessions covering topics such as:

1. Regulatory Science & Global Access

Hong Kong Center for Medical Products Regulation (CMPR), Towards the Primary Evaluation, Tier 1 Approval, Global Regulatory Synergy, Global Mutual Trust in Quality, Intellectual Property Protection, and Cross-Border Compliance

2. Frontier Technology & Original Innovation

Cell Therapy & Regenerative Medicine, Advanced Original Innovation in Cutting-Edge Therapies, Biomanufacturing, Brain-Computer Interface

3. Clinical Translation & Industrial Ecosystem

Clinical Trials, Biotechnology Policy and Ecosystem, Industrialization and Commercialization of New Drug R&D, Traditional Chinese Medicine

4. Finance, Capital & Cross-Border Deal-Making

The New Global Biotechnology Order and Hong Kong's Strategic Fulcrum, Early-Stage Investment & Incubation, IPO & Secondary Markets, Cross-border Transactions & M&A Integration

5. Future Medicine & Digital Health

Artificial Intelligence and Healthcare, Aging & Longevity, Cancer, General Health

World-Class Speaker Lineup: Global Leaders Shaping the Future of Biotechnology

BIOHK2026 brings together a carefully curated lineup of internationally recognized leaders whose work is shaping the future of biotechnology across research, healthcare, industry, investment, and public policy. Together, they represent the policymakers shaping regulation, the scientists advancing discovery, the entrepreneurs driving innovation, and the investors accelerating the commercialization of breakthrough technologies.

Our prestigious lineup spans six key dimensions—Government, Industry, Research, Investment, Academia, and Innovation—bringing together internationally recognized leaders from across the global biotechnology ecosystem. Highlights of the speaker lineup are shown below, with many distinguished speakers participating across the conference program:

Government: Senior government and regulatory leaders, including Prof Dong SUN, JP (Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of Hong Kong), Prof LO Chung Mau, BBS, JP (Secretary for Health of Hong Kong), Dr Raymond Chua (CEO of the Health Sciences Authority of Singapore), and Dr Taruna Ikrar (Chairperson of the Indonesian Food and Drug Authority, BPOM).

Senior government and regulatory leaders, including Prof Dong SUN, JP (Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of Hong Kong), Prof LO Chung Mau, BBS, JP (Secretary for Health of Hong Kong), Dr Raymond Chua (CEO of the Health Sciences Authority of Singapore), and Dr Taruna Ikrar (Chairperson of the Indonesian Food and Drug Authority, BPOM). Industry: Leading pharmaceutical executives and biotechnology entrepreneurs, including Sir Jonathan Symonds (Chair of GSK) and Dr Xiaodong Wang (Founder of BeOne Medicine).

Leading pharmaceutical executives and biotechnology entrepreneurs, including Sir Jonathan Symonds (Chair of GSK) and Dr Xiaodong Wang (Founder of BeOne Medicine). Research: Renowned scientists and Nobel laureates, including Sir Tim Hunt (Nobel Laureate) and Dr Victor Dzau (President of the U.S. National Academy of Medicine).

Renowned scientists and Nobel laureates, including Sir Tim Hunt (Nobel Laureate) and Dr Victor Dzau (President of the U.S. National Academy of Medicine). Investment: Global investment and financial leaders, including Clara Chan(CEO of HKIC) and Francois Maisonrouge (Senior Managing Director of Evercore).

Global investment and financial leaders, including Clara Chan(CEO of HKIC) and Francois Maisonrouge (Senior Managing Director of Evercore). Academia: World-leading academic researchers and university leaders, including Prof Yuk-Ming Dennis Lo (President of CUHK) and Prof Frances Platt (Head of the Department of Pharmacology at the University of Oxford).

World-leading academic researchers and university leaders, including Prof Yuk-Ming Dennis Lo (President of CUHK) and Prof Frances Platt (Head of the Department of Pharmacology at the University of Oxford). Innovation: Clinical and industry leaders driving real-world innovation, including Song Ruilin (Chief Expert of PhIRDA) and Dr Philip Sabes (Co-Founder of Neuralink).

Global Exhibitor & Partner Lineup

BIOHK 2026 brings together leading global pharmaceutical companies such as GSK, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Merck, Novo Nordisk, and Pfizer, but also leading Chinese biotechnology innovators, including BeOne Medicine, Hengrui Pharmaceuticals, Yunnan Baiyao and BGI Genomics. Meanwhile, regional pavilions representing China's core biomedical hubs—such as Beijing e-Town, Suzhou BioBay, and Shanghai Zhangjiang Pharma Valley—shine alongside international pavilions from over ten countries and regions, including the Nordic Region, Eastern United States, Japan, Uruguay, and Australia. Together, these exhibitors provide attendees with opportunities to discover emerging technologies, explore strategic partnerships, evaluate investment opportunities, and engage with innovators from across the global biotechnology ecosystem.

A Comprehensive Platform for Business, Networking & Culture

Beyond its world-class conference and exhibition, BIOHK2026 offers a diverse range of interactive events designed to facilitate deeper business connections and unforgettable experiences. Attendees can participate in high-level Roundtable Forums and Keynote Speeches, dive into technical deep-dives at the Project Roadshows, and conduct efficient business matching in the dedicated Exhibition Space. A dedicated one-to-one Partnering is also available, enabling attendees to search for other participants on the system and schedule business meetings in advance. Recognizing that meaningful collaborations often begin through personal connections, the organizers have curated exclusive Closed-door Dinners and unique Victoria Harbour Cruises. These events offer a unique blend of professional networking and Hong Kong's iconic cultural charm, ensuring that every participant, from startups to multinationals, can maximize their show experience.

Secure Your Place at BIOHK2026

September 9–12, 2026 | BIOHK2026 — Where Leaders Unite Biotech Advances

We cordially invite global biopharma executives, researchers, investors, regulators, clinical experts, and industry leaders to gather in Hong Kong and explore the new frontiers of biotechnology.

For further details, please contact us via the channels above.

About HKBIO

The Hong Kong Biotechnology Organization (HKBIO) is a leading non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the growth, internationalization, and innovation of Hong Kong's life sciences ecosystem. Bringing together leaders from government, industry, academia, research, and capital markets, HKBIO serves as a Super-Connector, fostering cross-border collaboration, accelerating clinical translation, and supporting the commercialization of biotechnology innovation across the Asia-Pacific region. Through its initiatives, HKBIO continues to strengthen Hong Kong's position as a leading international biotechnology and healthcare innovation hub while helping transform scientific breakthroughs into real-world healthcare solutions.

PR Newswire is the Official Press Release Distribution Partner of BIOHK2026.

For more information, please visit https://www.bio-hk.com/.

SOURCE Hong Kong Biotechnology Organization