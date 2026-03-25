Biosota Supports Mater Foundation as High-MGO Manuka Honey Revealed in Emerging Breast Cancer Research

GOLD COAST, Australia, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Australian Manuka honey producer Biosota Organics is supporting women's health through its participation in the Mater Chicks in Pink 5K Your Way initiative, as scientific interest grows in the potential role of high-MGO Manuka honey in cancer-related research.

Biosota team at the Mater Chicks in Pink 5K Your Way initiative - supporting women’s health through community engagement and a commitment to natural wellbeing.

The 5K Your Way challenge forms part of the Mater Chicks in Pink International Women's Day Fun Run, one of Queensland's largest community events promoting breast cancer awareness. In March 2026, more than 23,000 participants helped raise over $2 million, transforming Brisbane into the iconic "Sea of Pink" in support of women affected by breast cancer.

"Supporting initiatives that advance women's health is deeply aligned with our values," said Biosota founder Andrey Zubko.

"Our customers are increasingly focused on proactive wellbeing, particularly around immunity, inflammation and cancer recovery, and Manuka honey has long been valued for its natural bioactive properties. It's encouraging to see scientific research exploring how these compounds, especially in high-MGO varieties, may have broader potential."

High-MGO Manuka Honey Gains Attention in Emerging Breast Cancer Research

Interest in Manuka honey's bioactive compounds, particularly methylglyoxal (MGO), has accelerated, with higher MGO levels indicating greater concentrations of these compounds.

Recent preclinical research (2024–2025), including studies referenced by UCLA Health, has explored Manuka honey in breast cancer models. Findings suggest it may inhibit tumour growth and trigger apoptosis (programmed cancer cell death), with one study reporting up to an 84% reduction in tumour growth in mice with estrogen receptor-positive (ER+) breast cancer. Laboratory studies have also shown potential modulation of key signalling pathways (AMPK/AKT/mTOR) and anti-inflammatory effects.

These early findings indicate that high-activity Manuka honey may interfere with cancer cell proliferation and are contributing to growing global interest in its role as a complementary or less-toxic therapeutic approach.

However, researchers emphasise that current evidence is limited to preclinical models, and further human studies are required.

"High-MGO Manuka honey is gaining recognition as a natural functional food with unique bioactive properties," Zubko added. "While the research is promising, it's important to be clear that Manuka honey is not a treatment or substitute for medical care."

About Biosota Organics

Biosota is an Australian producer of high-MGO Manuka honey, sourced from native Australian Manuka plants in remote, pristine environments and independently lab-tested to verify strength and purity.

SOURCE Biosota