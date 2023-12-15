BioSURE Pro Protective Nasal Spray from the UK: Block airborne viruses instantly for six hours with a Gentle Lavender Scent

HONG KONG, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The weather was gradually cooling down, which means that Hong Kong is entering the winter influenza season. Recently, there has been a significant increase in Mycoplasma pneumoniae infections, the surveillance data from the Centre for Health Protection (CHP) in the past four weeks (as of November 25) revealed that the parainfluenza viruses and adenovirus, with the latest positive percentage of 5.2 percent and 4.4 percent respectively and are on a rising trend. With bacteria and viruses floating in the air, many people have resumed wearing masks for protection when going out. In addition to surgical masks, the protective nasal spray can also create a physical barrier in the nasopharynx that blocks the attachment of airborne viruses.

BioSURE Pro Protective Nasal Spray is lightweight and convenient for travel

Infused with Lavender Fragrance for Comprehensive Nasal Coverage

BioSURE Pro Protective Nasal Spray is specially formulated with a lavender scent, making the spray more refreshing, and reducing the pungent scent caused by medicinal ingredients. The unique fragrance of lavender scent also helps people relax, which can provide a comfortable experience for consumers. It not only can keep the nasal cavity fresh, but also helps resist viral invasion.

To effectively defend against viruses, the spray needs to adhere accurately and persistently inside the nasal cavity to create a physical barrier. The plume application of BioSURE Pro Protective Nasal Spray has optimum coverage to the entire nasal cavity, blocking viral attachment to the nasopharynx for 6 hours instantly.

A Must-Have for Traveling with a unique patented ingredient blocking over 99% of various respiratory viruses

When traveling outside, there are significant environmental changes, the bacteria and viruses are hidden in the air. Being away from familiar surroundings, many people may not adapt to different environments in other countries. Combined with the absence of additional protections like surgical masks, it may have a decrease in resistance, leading to physical discomfort and a compromised travel experience.

BioSURE Pro Protective Nasal Spray is lightweight and convenient for travel. It occupies minimal space in luggage, and with just two sprays per nostril while using the nasal sprays, can provide instant protection for 6 hours. Whether for outdoor activities, travel, or work, it can be easily carried along, and protect against infection by respiratory viruses. The clinical trials have demonstrated that BioSURE Pro Protective Nasal Spray is free from harmful substances, can be reapplied every 6 hours for continued protection if needed and blocks common airborne viruses.

BioSURE Pro Protective Nasal Spray originated from the UK and contains the unique patented ingredient Ethyl Lauroyl Arginate Hydrochloride (ELAH), which has been clinically proven that block and inactivate over 99% of various respiratory viruses, including coronaviruses (including COVID-19), H1NI influenza, Human Respiratory (RSV) and rotaviruses.

With the approaching winter influenza season and the recent outbreak of respiratory viruses, if you're tired of the discomfort caused by wearing surgical masks and want to reveal your appearance when going out, the Protective Nasal Spray is the ideal choice for you.

About BioSURE

BioSURE originated in the UK and specializes in the research, development, manufacturing, procurement, and distribution of medical supplies. The company holds BSI certification, and its products are CE-marked, ensuring their safety and effectiveness for confident use.

